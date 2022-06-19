Amazon Prime Video Release Calendar SUMMER 2022: THE LORD OF THE RINGS: The Rings of Power, THE BOYS FINALS and THIS IS US, the PAPER GIRLS comic book adaptation, THE TERMINAL LIST with Chris Pratt and MUCH MORE!

Amazon Prime Video Summer 2022 Premiere Calendar: July





July 1, 2022: The Final List (The Terminal List). New series with Chris Pratt

July 8, 2022: The Boys S3 season finale. Series renewed for a season 4.

July 15, 2022: Don’t make me go (Original Movie)

July 20, 2022: FINAL end of THIS IS US.

July 22, 2022: Anything’s possible (new original series, Season 1)

July 29, 2022: Paper Girls (New 8-episode miniseries)



July 1, 2022: The Final List (The Terminal List). New series with Chris Pratt.

The Terminal List tells the story of James Reece and when he gets a reality check when he returns home from working out in the military. Reece is specifically a SEAL agent who returns to his family after his companions were ambushed on a secret mission.



July 15, 2022: Don’t make me go

Max (John Cho), a single father, discovers that he is terminally ill, decides to enjoy all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Isaac) in the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, Max convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her abandoned mother. long time”,



July 22, 2022: Anything’s possible (new original series, Season 1)

Directed by Billy Porter and written by Ximena García Lecuona, “Anything’s Possible” tells the wonderful story of Kelsa, a trans girl who begins a relationship with Khal, a classmate. Despite the fears, what happens is a romance that shows the joy, tenderness and pain of young love at its best.



July 29, 2022: Paper Girls (New 8-episode miniseries)

Prime Video has revealed the first images and the premiere date of the next science fiction series Paper Girls, starring Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Sofia Rosinsky, and Fina Strazza, and based on the comics written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. All eight episodes of the first season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on July 29. in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

In the early hours of the morning after Halloween 1988, four newspaper delivery girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ – are on their delivery route when they are caught in the crossfire between time travelers at war, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must find a way to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face to face with adult versions of themselves. As they resign themselves to thinking that their future is very different from what they imagined when they were 12 years old, they are persecuted by a time-traveling military faction known as The Old Ones who have banned time travel in order to stay in power. . To survive, the girls will have to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves.

Based on the bestselling graphic novels written by Brian K. Vaughan, Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey portrayed through the eyes of four girls played by Camryn Jones (Tiffany), Riley Lai Nelet (Erin), Sofia Rosinsky (Mac), and Fina Strazza (KJ). Ali Wong gives life to the adult version of Erin, Nate Corddry plays Larry and Adina Porter in the role of Prioress, they also participate in the series.

“As comic book fans know, this story seamlessly weaves character drama with adventure and action so rare on the small screen,” said Christopher C. Rogers, executive producer and showrunner. That said, this series is for everyone (even those who’ve never picked up a comic!) who’s ever wondered what it would be like to find themselves in a different stage of life, to compare what you know now with what you thought you knew back then… It’s been amazing to get to play in the world of Brian and Cliff, and I feel very fortunate to have worked alongside this group of great artists and collaborators with whom we’ve brought them to life.”

“I love this TV show”said Brian K. Vaughan. “The extraordinary cast seems ripped from the pages of our comic. And whether you’ve read every issue of Paper Girls or just started your journey here, big surprises await you in this epic first season.”

Ali Wong added: “I am so excited and looking forward to viewers discovering the amazing young leads of Paper Girls, my co-stars Riley Lai Nelet, Camryn Jones, Sofia Rosinsky and Fina Strazza. Riley and I played Erin in different decades and working together to create this character couldn’t have been more fun.”

Paper Girls is an Amazon Studios and Legendary Television production, in association with Plan B. The series is executive produced by Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Brian K. Vaughan, Cliff Chiang, Steven Prinz and Plan B. The series was created for television by Folsom and the first season is directed by Mairzee Almas, Georgi Banks-Davies, Destiny Ekaragha and Karen Gaviola.

Amazon Prime Video Summer 2022 Premiere Calendar: August



August 12, 2022: A League of their own

Comedy series set in 1943, during World War II, when a group of women created the All-American Women’s Baseball League. A League of Their Own is an adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name with completely new characters and plotlines.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO PREMIERES CALENDAR summer 2022: SEPTEMBER



September 2, 2022: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The upcoming series from Amazon Studios brings the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth history to the screen for the first time. Taking place thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, this epic drama will take audiences back to an age when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell into ruin, in which unlikely heroes were put to the test, hope hung by the finest threads, and the greatest villain of all Tolkien’s imagination threatened to engulf the world in darkness. The series begins in a time of relative peace and follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the spectacular island kingdom of Númenor, or the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they are gone. gone.

ATTENTION: THIS IS JUST A PREVIEW OF THE CALENDAR.

THERE WILL BE MORE RELEASES, AND WE WILL SEND YOU FREE ADVERTISEMENTS THROUGH OUR SUCCESSFUL FREE SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES, WHICH YOU CAN SIGN UP FOR BELOW

RECEIVE THE BEST INFORMATION FOR FREE: DOUBLE SERVICE OF MAXIMUM SUCCESS!

Do you also want to receive FREE NOTICES with the NEWS and DATES of the best SERIES of all the channels and platforms?

STOP LOOKING FOR DATES AND NEWS ON THE INTERNET. WE SEND THEM ALL TO YOUR E-MAIL FREE OF CHARGE, ON TIME AND WITH EXCLUSIVES FROM OUR TEAM!

If you want to receive notices of series premiere dates, sign up for FREE to our RSS SERIES CALENDAR CLICKING HERE

And if you want to receive news and news about the best series (renewal or cancellation included), sign up for FREE to our RSS SERIES CLICKING HERE

MAXIMUM SUCCESSFUL FREE SERVICES: WE ARE ALREADY MORE THAN 200,000!!! JOIN OUR BIG FAMILY!!!