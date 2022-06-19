Amanda Seyfried reveals that she suffers from panic attacks and anxiety because of fame

At 35 years old, amanda seyfried He has been acting since he was 14. One of his first screen jobs (and his first in film) was precisely Bad Girls, a cult teen comedy that, at just 19 years old, catapulted her to worldwide fame. At that time, he also managed to sneak into the homes of viewers in several countries with the phenomenon Veronica Mars.

Thus, Seyfried, who is now nominated for an Oscar for the first time for her role in Manck, He has lived with fame for almost two decades. In an interview for The Today Show (via Insider), The actress has now revealed that she is still dealing with the anxiety and panic attacks caused by being in the Hollywood spotlight.

“It’s almost like life or death,” states, “That’s what a panic attack is like, really. Your body goes fight or flight. The rush of endorphins and discharge that takes place after a panic attack is extraordinary. You feel so relieved and your body recovers somehow. It’s very weird because it’s physiological, but it starts in your head.”

Despite the fact that he has been dealing with fame for half his life, his consecration with Mank He has revived that focus that weighs so much and now he confesses that it is difficult for him to make people understand that he is a normal person. “Every time I meet someone, I’m desperate to make them understand that they can talk to me,” she explains: “I want to connect like the rest of the world, because I’m like the rest of the world.”

Seyfried says that something that helps her control her anxiety is not living in Los Angeles, but on a farm in upstate New York. What’s more, she wasn’t even aware that she had been nominated for an Oscar until her mother woke her up to tell her about it. “It was intentional” she says, referring to the decision not to live in Hollywood: “I always wanted to live on a farm. I need to feel anchored in a place that I know will always be there.”