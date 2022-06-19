All the premieres of series and movies on Prime Video, Movistar +, HBO Max and Filmin in the week of June 20 to 26 – News series

‘Chloe’, ‘Moonfall’, ‘La Casa Gucci’, ‘Lamb’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, among the most outstanding premieres of the next seven days.

A new week of June begins and, hand in hand with the arrival of summer, new series and movies are incorporated into the catalogs of the different streaming platforms.

In the next seven days, a ‘thriller’ called Chloé that promises to be addictive on Prime Video, while the recent ones also arrive on the platform moon fall by Roland Emmerich and The House of Gucci by Ridley Scott. Likewise, Movistar+ debuts the award-winning film in Sitges Lamb and the sequel to Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters: Beyondwhile new series and movies are added to the catalogs of HBO Max and Filmin.

Take note below all the series and movies that premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, HBO Max and Filmin from June 20 to 26, 2022.

PRIME VIDEO





-SERIES-

Chloé















Interesting British ‘thriller’ in which Erin Doherty plays Becky Green, a young woman used to spending hours browsing social networks and especially obsessed with a childhood friend named Chloe Fairbourne who seems to have a really perfect life. After Chloe’s unexpected death, Becky sets out to get into the inner circle of her former friend, so she adopts a new identity. Her goal is to find out what is behind the death, but the first thing she discovers is that the girl’s life was not so ideal.

Premiere: June 24

-FILMS-

moon fall















The latest apocalyptic film directed by the most expert filmmaker in ending the world is called moon fall and just four months ago it was debuting in movie theaters across the country. Now you can discover from the hand of Prime Video Roland Emmerich’s new idea to end humanity: the moon leaving its orbit to approach the Earth at full speed.

Premiere: June 24

The House of Gucci















Ridley Scott’s latest film was one of the last films of 2021 and from his hand we were able to learn a story as well known as unknown: that of the murder of Mauricio Gucci, the creator of the famous fashion brand. The accused and prosecuted for his death was his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who is played by Lady Gaga in a new proof of her excellent skills as an interpreter.

Premiere: June 26th

How to survive in a material world (Kajillionaire)















Directed by directed by Miranda July and starring Evan Rachel Wood, Gina Rodríguez and Richard Jenkins, this dramatic comedy is the story of Old Dolio, a young woman who has grown up watching her parents make a living by scamming people and who now They propose to give the biggest blow of their lives.

Premiere: June 26th

MOVISTAR+





-FILMS-

Lamb















Big winner at the Sitges Film Festival, the Icelandic horror film signed by Valdimar Jóhannsson and starring Noomi Rapace is the story of a childless couple who live peacefully on their farm in Inslandia when they find a mysterious newborn creature in their territory . Half girl, half sheep, the couple embrace the find as their chance to start a family, but what it can bring is destruction.

Premiere: June 22nd

Ghostbusters: Beyond















After an unsuccessful reboot with a new all-female cast, Ghostbusters: Beyond is produced by the director of the original two films in the franchise, Ivan Reitman, and is directed by his son Jason Reitman. Sequel to the original story, the new film introduces us to a new character, a single mother named Callie who moves to a farm in a town with her two children to discover that her father’s legacy is directly related to the Venkman Ghostbusters. , Stantz, Winston, and Spengler.

Premiere: June 24

Ghostland Prisoners





If, like anyone with a bit of good taste, you like Nicolas Cage, you can’t help but give this action-packed horror ‘thriller’ a try, which, directed by Sion Sono, introduces us to the charismatic actor in the skin of a bank robber who is serving time when the grandfather of a missing girl forces him to put on a suit full of bombs and recover his granddaughter in a limited time.

Premiere: June 28th

Nest of Vipers (Beasts Clawing at Straws)

Premiere: June 28th

Premiere: June 28th

HBO MAX





-SERIES-

Tuca & Bertie















With two seasons behind it, one on the way, this animated series from the creators of the famous BoJack Horseman is once again starring talking animals: in this case, two birds in their thirties with a great friendship in common but with very different life ambitions that invite you to reflect on life.

Premiere: June 24

-FILMS-

Scooby!

















The most famous supernatural detective dog never goes out of style and, this time, he is once again the center with his inseparable master Shaggy in this animated film that travels to the past of the characters to tell us how they met both each other and the rest of the gang.

Premiere: June 25th

FILMIN





-SERIES-

Reyka

Of South African and British nationality, Reyka is the new series that becomes part of the prestigious Filmin catalog in the week that begins. An 8-episode first season of a suspense thriller in which we meet a detective named Reyka Gama who was kidnapped in the 90s in South Africa and who now lives traumatized, but is capable of solving the most complex mysteries.

Premiere: June 21

-FILMS-

TrueThings















Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke star in this drama that premieres exclusively in Spain by Filmin and that takes us to a coastal town to meet a woman named Kate who quickly feels attracted to a man who has just been released from prison and loses his head for him.

Premiere: June 24

Premiere: June 25, 2022

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter