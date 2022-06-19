Alex overtakes Luigi after Amici 21 / The overtaking takes place in the FIMI Top album!

Alex reigns in the Top album of FIMI and beats Luigi Strangis, after Amici 21

The success of some outgoing talents continues unchallenged Friends 21 – namely the 2021-2022 edition of Amici di Maria De Filipp – such as the dancers Nunzio Stancampiano, Cosmary Fasanelli and Christian Stefanelli hired in the cast of the current edition of Battiti live, and the singers LDA, Luigi Strangis, Albe, Sissi and Alex that meanwhile climb the musical charts. After the third and first place achieved in the Top album by Fimi with their respective debut albums, by LDA and Luigi Strangis, in the same chart it is now the turn of Alex’s great debut that imposes himself on the podium. In detail, the debut album by the singer and companion of Cosmary Fasanelli, entitled We are not alone, debuts directly at first positionthus overcoming Luigi Strangi, who is stationed at # 4 with Strangis, after the final victory achieved at the Canale 5 talent.

An important milestone for the latter for the now former student of Lorella Cuccarini at Amici 21. Despite the failure to win the talent of Maria De Filippi, Alex managed to win a contract with the new major 21CO – who also hired Luigi Strangis- to then establish himself among the most beloved singers of the Zeta generation, as emerges from the support messages that come via social media for him, from web users. This, also thanks to the single much loved by music users that the singer inherited from Michele Bravi, Without asking permission, and the media influence exercised by the young man through the ongoing lovestory that sees him protagonist with the dancer known to Amici 21 and now a professional in the dance troupe at Battiti live, Cosmary Fasanelli.

The news of the FIMI rankings

In Top album by FIMIso Alex is in leadership by blocking the phenomenon of Bts and Lazza as well as that of the other former Amici 21, Luigi.

Alex W – We Are Not Alone (New)

Bts – Proof (New)

Lazza – Sirio (=)

Luigi Strangis – Strangis (-3)

Harry Styles – Harry’S House (-1)

Rkomi – Taxi Driver (=)

Irama – The Day I Stopped Thinking (+2)

Blanco – Celeste Blue (=)

Capo Plaza – Hustle Mixtape (-7)

Rhove – Provincial (New)

Sangiovanni – Falling Flying (+2)

Various Artists – Block 181 (-7)

Fabri Fibra – Chaos (+1)

Marracash – Us, Them, The Others (-2)

Gemitaiz – Eclipse (-5)

Paky – Salvatore (-1)

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti (=)

Marco Mengoni – Matter (Earth) (+1)

Ghali – Ultra Feeling (-3)

Nuclear Tactical Penguins – Ouch! (+1)

In the Top singles by FIMI, among the first 20 positions the new release of Fedez, Tananai and Mara Sattei, La dolce vita, Elodie remains in the Top 20 with 3 singles and out of the Top 20 debut Boomdabash with Annalisa (# 25):

1- Fedez, Tananai & Mara Sattei – La Dolce Vita (=)

Rhove – Shakerando (+1)

Jovanotti & Sixpm – I Love You Baby (+1)

Blanco – Nostalgia (-2)

Irama Feat. Rkomi – 5 Drops (=)

Kaleb Di Masi, Sfera Ebbasta & Rvfv Feat. Omar Varela – Hace Calor (New)

Nuclear Tactical Penguins – Young Wannabe (-1)

Elodie – Bagno A Mezzanotte (=)

Harry Styles – As It Was (-2)

Takagi & Ketra Feat. Thasup & Salmo – Bubble (New)

Tananai – Baby Goddamn (-2)

Rkomi & Elodie – The Devil’s Tail (-2)

Dargen D’Amico – Where to Dance (-2)

Camila Cabello Feat. Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam (-2)

Capo Plaza – Capri Sun (+5)

Anna – Gasolina (+7)

Sangiovanni – Butterflies (-2)

Elodie – Tribal (New)

Måneskin – Supermodel (=)

Sfera Ebbasta & Rvssian – Mamma Mia (-3)

In the vinyl ranking, however, Harry Styles reigns with the release of Harry’S House:

Harry Styles – Harry’S House (+1)

Caliber 35 – Check Al Maestro Vol. 1 (New)

Almamegretta – Senghe (New)

Lazza – Sirio (New)

Pink Floyd – The Dark Side Of The Moon (+1)

Last – Solo (New)

Arctic Monkeys – Am (+2)

Marracash – Us, Them, The Others (-3)

Rosenbach Museum – Zarathustra (New)

Depeche Mode – Exciter | The 12 ″ Singles (New)

Kreator – Hate Über Alles (New)

Måneskin – Teatro D’Ira – Vol. I (+5)

Blanco – Celeste Blue (+1)

Amy Winehouse – Live At Glastonbury 2007 (+1)

Harry Styles – Harry Styles (-4)

M ¥ Ss Keta – Club Topperia (New)

Don Joe & Dj Shablo – Thori E Rocce (New)

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Californication (New)

Nirvana – Nevermind (New)

Michael Jackson – Thriller – 25Th Anniversary Edition (=)

