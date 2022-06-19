After reading these horror books you won’t want to sleep alone

If you are one of those vibrates with adrenaline caused by fear, or to which he likes strong emotionsyou cannot miss this compilation of the 10 best horror books ever published. Since psychological horror even stories of ghostspassing byr stories that will boggle your mind and will test your courage.

10 horror books that will release your adrenaline

classics, modernbut above all terrifying, these 10 horror books they will not leave you indifferent will endow the darkness enough that your bookshelf deserves.

‘The fog devoured us’ by María Tena

Hold on we started strong with one of the most recommended and best selling horror books In our country. Tena will transfer you to a classic town where people disappear in a strange way Nevertheless, don’t be fooled…because history will give a twist that will make your nails disappearif you are one of those who bite them, of course.

Stephen King’s ‘The Shining’

could not miss the king of horror books. Stephen King has almost established a chair when it comes to literature of fear and suspense. It’s very probable that this title rings a bell, since it was made into a movie and played by the great Jack Nicholson, in one of his best performances without a doubt. But…have you read the book? and it is not about detracting from the film, but you know that they never surpass a good book no matter how well made it is. Will you dare with the twins in the book?

‘Queens of the Abyss’ by Mary E. Braddon

One of the best horror story compilations, written by great 19th and 20th century novelists. These nightmare talesThey will make their way into your mind to unhinge it and prevent you from falling asleep. They will get into your deepest fears to bring them to the surface. Let’s see if you survive these horror ladies.

‘The Psychoanalyst’ by John Katzenbach

What do we like psychological terror? the one that disturbs our minds and that can sometimes lead us to authentic existential crises. What what would you do if you received an anonymous letter that disrupts your life and starts a sick game to not kill yourself? And that is when you play with the limits of reality, anyone could lose their mind…don’t you think so?

‘The Guest’ by Jennifer Mcmahon

If you like the horror it is because you are able to appreciate a good classic. Mcmahon brings to 2022 a classic yet refreshed theme to get your heart racing. A House in the countrysidea legend of death and witchcraft and one Special guest that will make you spend authentic nights of terror, in which you don’t want to leave the lights off, or maybe you do.

‘The Good Son’ by You-Jeong Jeong

You are probably familiar with the term ‘Oedipus complex’if you know anything about him be prepared to live it to the extreme through one of the most powerful and thorough psychological horror books. The author of it, will envelop you without you realizing it in the psychology that the character hides to the extreme.

‘The Jamaica Inn’ by Daphne du Maurier

‘The Jamaica Inn’ is a novel published in 1936 that has survived the passage of time with authentic integrity. No matter how much time passes, the experience, touches the bibliographicfrom the writer on a trip to Jamaicawill make you shiver from head to toewith the exhaustingly long nights and the strange circumstances that surround the inn.

‘The Other’ by Thomas Tryon

This novel is responsible for Stephen King being who he is, so imagine how disturbing that is. Set in the thirties, two twins they will be behind some terrible accidents that are happening in the place where they live. Finding the connection will be difficult and stop what happens even more.

‘Ghost Story’ by Laura Freudenthaler

The progressive deterioration of a marital relationship goes hand in hand with the deterioration of reality in the mind of the protagonist. Psychological games and internal fears they will play with your mind and common sense, making you last from the limits between reality and the ghosts that inhabit In his mind.

‘The Bazaar of Bad Dreams’ by Stephen King

We could not close this ranking of the 10 horror books more terrifying without naming King again. This time to bring a compilation of 20 stories where to enjoy the best that this author has: mysterious, diabolicalfunny, intriguing and above all...insane!