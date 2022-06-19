Adam Wingard wants Nicolas Cage back for ‘Face to Face’ sequel

Nicolas Cage is back in fashion, if at some point it stopped doing it. The actor has chained a series of notable projects with Pig and the one that premieres next week, The unbearable weight of a huge talent. Projects that have put him back on the map and that have given him access to so many others, such as the next film by Chris McKay (tomorrow’s war) or, who knows, the long-awaited sequel to Face to face.

At least that is what he has stated. adam wingard (Death Note, Godzilla vs. Kong), who is currently preparing a script for the sequel to the original film by john woo and who would love to have Cage again: “We are tuning a lot. We’re not going to share it until everyone says, ‘This is the final‘” the filmmaker reveals to Empire magazine.

It goes without saying that Nicolas Cage was the great protagonist of Face to face beside John Travolta. Both exchanged faces when the FBI agent Sean Archer decides that the only way to investigate a case of terrorism is to approach the brother of troy beaver pretending to be himself. However, after the operation, Troy wakes up from his coma and puts on Archer’s face to persecute him and turn his life upside down in the process.

In addition to the magnificent choreography by John Woo, Face to face He gave us probably two of the best performances in Travolta and Cage’s careers, which is saying a lot. Especially of the latter, who had to go from hero to villain and on his journey he gave away authentic scenes that have gone down in history and many others that have become iconic on the internet.

The only doubt is what Wingard will do with his character, since he supposedly died at the end of Face to face, although if that is why the director believes that there would be no problem in bringing him back to life. “This is the most challenging script we have ever worked on. There’s a lot of pressure to want to make sure it lives up to the legacy of that project. But in every draft there are things that fit, and you’re like, ‘Aha! This is really what it is! Face to face“, explains the director, who also claims that Nicolas Cage is again “one of the sexiest actors in Hollywood“.

