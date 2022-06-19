A Bugatti Chiron: Chris Rock’s ‘revenge’ against Will Smith

The American comedian assured that he will only talk about the slap that Will Smith gave him if they pay him the whopping amount of 3 million dollars.

Will Smith was banned from the Academy for 10 years after he slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony of Oscar awards in its 94th edition. However, not everything has been bad news for the protagonist of “The Richard Method” performance that, curiously, earned him the statuette for Best Actor.

Sales of his autobiography “Will” have rebounded in recent weeks after the incident with the comedian. The impasse hasn’t gone bad for Rock either – except for the bruise left on his face. His tour ego-death it was sold out in all its functions throughout the United States and with a substantial increase in the price of tickets.

In addition, he stated that he will only talk about Will’s slap if someone is willing to pay a whopping 3 million dollars. Until now, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres They are the two main candidates to carry out an interview that since the previous one is called to be the most watched -and expected- of the decade -with the permission of those of Lance Armstrong and Kevin Hart.

If it takes place, Chris Rock could invest the money raised in one of the most exclusive cars in the world. This is the Bugatti Chiron Sport 110, considered one of the fastest in the world. Its 8-litre W16 engine in a central position, with 1,500 hp, leads it to develop power unthinkable for other cars on the market.

The French manufacturer Bugatti was commissioned to create this beauty of engines. Its production -obviously- was limited given the cost involved in assembling each of the pieces and the final sale price. According to the Motor Authority, only 20 units of this type were made. However, and with the repercussion that the most famous slap in history has had, perhaps the Molsheim-based brand is ready to do one more for Chris Rock.

