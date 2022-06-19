6 Curious facts about Daniel Radcliffe during his participation in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe became one of the actors who marked an entire generation after participating in one of the sagas that changed the way of seeing cinema, we are talking about Harry Potter.

Beside Emma Watson (Hermione) Y Rupert Grint (Ron), Daniel Radcliffe He managed to win the affection of the public by playing the famous character of the magical world facing different situations, such as the different fights against the dark lord, Voldemort.

But despite the fact that many knew Radcliffe From a very young age, the British actor maintains some data that is unknown to many of his followers.

6.- Your participation in Harry Potter

According to the actor, his parents did not want him to be part of the project that catapulted him to stardom, since his contract consisted of 8 films, however, at the age of 11, Radcliffe showed great maturity and professionalism because during the 10 years he was in the production of Harry Potterthe actor was only absent twice, being one for a flu.

5.- Suffers from Dyspraxia

It was during an interview when he himself Radcliffe revealed that he suffers from a rare disease called dyspraxiabeing a disorder that prevents the correct development of coordination.

This strange disease affects 10% of the population, however, Daniel has taken this condition with a positive attitude.

“The fact that some things are more difficult for us makes us more imaginative in finding solutions to problems.”

4.- Love for Emma Watson?

In different occasions, the actors usually have romantic relationships or feel affection with some recording partners, and in Harry Potter was no exception, because after sharing the set of the magical world for several years, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he had a crush on “hermione”.

It was in 2005 when Daniel revealed this infatuation, however, a year later it was the actor himself who assured that this crush ended, which is why he has maintained a great friendship with Emma.

3.- Scar on the forehead

Daniel Radcliffe He lived one of the most complicated moments during the recordings, because when the famous mark was painted on his forehead, this caused him to scratch his forehead a lot to the point of erasing it.

Despite this situation, the famous scar had to be made up around 5,800 during the filming of the saga.

2.- Nickname of Daniel Radcliffe

Upon reaching a more adult age, the actor found a break in the cigarette, however, little by little he increased the amount in which he consumed it. Because of this, Radcliffe He was credited with a peculiar nickname by his co-stars, calling him “Harry Fireplace”.

1.- Passion for possession

The British actor has a passion that is little known by many, because in addition to acting, he has ventured into poetry, where he has written some poems under the name of Jacob GershonJacob being his middle name and Gershon being the Jewish form of his mother’s surname Gresham.