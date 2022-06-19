20 photos of Monica Bellucci that sum up her beauty

You may or may not know that Umberto II was the last king of the kingdom of Italy after the abdication of his father Victor Emmanuel III. And he was only for a period of 33 days, which led him to be known as ‘the king of May’. This little class of royal history is just an excuse to ensure that if it were up to us, and given that a myth of cinema like Sophia Loren might be caught more by the position, we would crown Monica Bellucci as queen or even empress of Italy, the actress who did not even need to be born in Sicily to embody the essence of maggiorate.

Embodiment of Italian sensuality, we are not exaggerating one iota if we say that Bellucci is one of the most beautiful women of all time. And that is something that, if you have the great fortune to speak with her face to face, you can tell her without problems. As she confessed in a revealing interview with Esquire, “We all experience so many negative comments and gratuitous attacks in life that a compliment once in a while can’t hurt… In fact, for me, it’s never enough!”

Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci in the Italian town of Città di Castello, she studied law, became a model, and went on to star in everything from auteur films to blockbusters like the dracula of Coppola and was even a Bond girl with Daniel Craig in Specter. His penultimate adventure? Debut on stage to play the opera diva María Callas.

“Love, sexuality and sensuality are a matter of energy and not of age,” assured this current and sculptural incarnation of Fellini’s ‘ideal woman’ on one of his last visits to Spain. “It is important to see that a 50-year-old woman can be just as interesting and attractive as a 30-year-old. We shouldn’t be judged only according to our degree of beauty”. That’s why don’t let the spectacular gallery of photos that you are about to contemplate remain a mere hymn to the sensuality of Monica Bellucci: instead, let it be proof of his evolution and talent…