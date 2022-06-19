20 photos of Monica Bellucci that sum up her beauty
You may or may not know that Umberto II was the last king of the kingdom of Italy after the abdication of his father Victor Emmanuel III. And he was only for a period of 33 days, which led him to be known as ‘the king of May’. This little class of royal history is just an excuse to ensure that if it were up to us, and given that a myth of cinema like Sophia Loren might be caught more by the position, we would crown Monica Bellucci as queen or even empress of Italy, the actress who did not even need to be born in Sicily to embody the essence of maggiorate.
Embodiment of Italian sensuality, we are not exaggerating one iota if we say that Bellucci is one of the most beautiful women of all time. And that is something that, if you have the great fortune to speak with her face to face, you can tell her without problems. As she confessed in a revealing interview with Esquire, “We all experience so many negative comments and gratuitous attacks in life that a compliment once in a while can’t hurt… In fact, for me, it’s never enough!”
Born Monica Anna Maria Bellucci in the Italian town of Città di Castello, she studied law, became a model, and went on to star in everything from auteur films to blockbusters like the dracula of Coppola and was even a Bond girl with Daniel Craig in Specter. His penultimate adventure? Debut on stage to play the opera diva María Callas.
“Love, sexuality and sensuality are a matter of energy and not of age,” assured this current and sculptural incarnation of Fellini’s ‘ideal woman’ on one of his last visits to Spain. “It is important to see that a 50-year-old woman can be just as interesting and attractive as a 30-year-old. We shouldn’t be judged only according to our degree of beauty”. That’s why don’t let the spectacular gallery of photos that you are about to contemplate remain a mere hymn to the sensuality of Monica Bellucci: instead, let it be proof of his evolution and talent…
Monica Bellucci’s stunning looks took her from the catwalk to the big screen.
The most beautiful animal in the world
It is true that this phrase was coined for Ava Gardner, but we cannot think of a more appropriate headline for this image of the actress in her home in Rome.
A very Penelope Cruz look
Monica conquers us with her look in an image taken in Rome in 1991.
“It’s hard to be aware of the effect you have on others. The truth is that it is something that always surprises me”, says Monica.
red carpet queen
Along with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Keanu Reeves and Hugo Weaving at the premiere of The Matrix Reloaded in 2003. The art of dissimulation is not something that goes with Agent Smith apparently.
François wins the lottery and proposes to a prostitute named Daniela (Monica Bellucci, of course) to pay her three times what she has never won in exchange for her moving in with him. That’s the plot of the French movie How much do you love me? to which this sensual image belongs.
in the documentary The Big Questionabout the movie Passion of Christ filmed with Mel Gibson, commented: “I am an agnostic, although I respect and am interested in all religions. If there is something I believe in, it is in the mysterious energy, the one that fills the oceans during the tides, the one that unites nature with the beings”.
The actress has her own wax statue in the Madame Tussaud museum in Paris. But this is her natural.
He has worked with the greatest
In the image, he poses with Morgan Freeman, at the premiere of the 2000 film Under suspicion.
The level of sensuality in this gallery is rising dangerously. Let’s hope that the next image will be with some more clothes so that they don’t censor us…
Monica Bellucci dominating the catwalk during the Dior party in Paris for the launch of its new lipstick, Rouge Dior, dedicated to the famous designer Christian Dior.
Italy is Monica and Monica is the quintessence of sexuality. It is already known that, since the time of Catherine de Medici, it is said that there is nothing sexier than an Italian speaking French…
Mature and natural beauty
“I have not used the scalpel because wrinkles are like the traces of time, and if I erased them I would not be able to recognize myself. Correcting your appearance responds to the useless effort to adjust to an unattainable standard, ”she assured in an interview with The newspaper.
In SpecterAlong with Daniel Craig, Christoph Waltz and Léa Seydoux, Monica Bellucci became the oldest Bond girl in the history of the saga, being the first to be older than 007 himself.
desperately beautiful
As she told us in the interview mentioned at the beginning of this article, “every time I see Sophia Loren, I’m blown away. She keeps turning up the temperature of a room when you walk into it! What makes people sexy when they get to the Maturity is the number of experiences they have been through and have survived. The rest is irrelevant.”
