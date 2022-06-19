11 actors who were saved just in time from violent and dangerous fans

Passion for Hollywood actors is a phenomenon as old as cinema, yet there are also cases in which the alleged love for movie stars is transformed into something else, turning away into a real obsession and transforming what at first glance might seem simple and harmless fans in real harassers and aggressors. The cases of stalking that have occurred in the mecca of cinema are in fact innumerable and they are not the very famous actors who just had time to save themselves from some violent and dangerous fans, which have undermined the balance and serenity of their private lives, leading them on more than one occasion to take drastic measures to protect their own safety and that of their loved ones. In the gallery below you will find some of these terrible and very heavy stories, in which Hollywood actors found themselves experiencing situations that were not exactly pleasant and reassuring in the presence of people marked by attitudes of evident imbalance, between death threats, disturbing and very often dangerous objects and not exactly friendly house raids. From Benedict Cumberbatch to Nicole Kidman passing through Sandra Bullock, Miley Cyrus and many others, here are the most emblematic cases in this regard.

