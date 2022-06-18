Zero War would feature Gwen Stacy skin

It has already become common to see Epic Games collaborating with Marvel to bring their most popular superheroes to the battle royale of Fortnite as skins, so it’s not a surprise to learn that they are working on more characters. The latest clues suggest that we will see a skin of Spider-Gwen in the battle royale, as the cover of the new Fortnite x Marvel comic: Zero War seems to indicate.

The Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic was announced in February of this year and since then it has been confirmed that it would arrive along with new skins for the battle royale and other rewards, but so far it has not been revealed what they are. However, the cover of the next issue of Fortnite x Marvel shows us Gwen Stacy as Spider-Gwen, which could indicate that she will be coming to the game soon.

Yesterday, the Fortnite Intel account (@FNBRintel) published the cover of the next volume of the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic, which shows Gwen Stacy fighting with Haze, which could indicate that it will arrive soon in the battle royale. However, so far there is no official confirmation about it.

Last week the first volume of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War was released, which includes the Spider-Man Zero Outfit skin as a reward. However, this skin can also be purchased through the Fortnite store, so it is not necessary to buy the comic to obtain it.

In the case of Gwen Stacy, it is unknown if the possible Spider-Gwen skin would be an exclusive reward from the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic or if it would also reach the battle royale store, but everything seems to indicate that it will look like it. had the heroine in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.