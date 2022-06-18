Zendaya, Emma Stone and Kirsten Dunst: Spider-Man’s girlfriends









Everyone is waiting to see the third installment of the Spider-Man saga directed by Jon Wattswho already signed the two previous deliveries: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019). The movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya It is one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)which kicked off his fourth phase this year with the series of Wandavision Y Lokiopening a world of possibilities thanks to the multiverse.

Do you know how this trilogy that has catapulted Zendaya and Tom Holland started? Don’t worry, he Sunday, April 17 at 10:05 p.m. you will be able to see Spider-Man: Homecomingthe first film in the trilogy starring Tom Holland, in La 1 and in RTVE Play. And while we tell you who are actresses who have played the couples of Spider-Man.

Liz Allan, Spider-Man’s first romance In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Laura Harrier is the actress who plays Liz Allan. She makes his only appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and She is the daughter of the film’s villain, Vulture.. One of the plot twist of the movie, as Peter realizes that as much as Liz likes him, his is going to be impossible. In the end, his love story remains as in the comics: they barely have anything.







In the MCU, she is the daughter of the villainous Vulture.

Elizabeth Banks, in love with Peter Parker Why have you never realized that Elizabeth Banks appears in spider-man (2002)? Although she is not officially Spider-Man’s girlfriend in the MCU, the actress has asked to reprise her role in the new films. Betty Brant is one of Peter Parker’s co-workers at the Daily Bugle, directed by J. Jonah Jameson, who hates Spider-Man fervently. They have a couple of dates and they don’t get to more, but she lives in love with Peter…







In the comics, it is the second romance of the arachnid superhero

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy The leading actress of the, the land (2016) and cruel (2021) played a very important role in the movies The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro (2014), since plays Gwen Stacythe first official girlfriend of the spidery superhero. ¡SPOILERS IN THE NEXT SENTENCE IF YOU HAVE NOT SEEN THE MOVIES! Gwen’s fate is sealed and she dies, leaving a deep scar on Spider-Man’s soul. So the return of Emma Stone to the MCU is ruled out. In the other Earth-65 spiderverse, however, Gwen Stacy is the superhero: Spider-Gwen. And she even has an affair with Miles Morales in the animated films. But that is another story.







Watch the movie ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro’ on RTVE Play to find out what happens to it

Zendaya and Kirsten Dunst, which Mary Jane do you prefer? Perhaps the most famous girlfriend of Spider-Man: Mary Jane Watson, also known as MJ. A character that has been played by two very different actresses: Kirsten Dunst and Zendaya. The first she did with Tobey Maguire in the trilogy of spider-man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). In them she was the neighbor of Peter Parker, who lived in love with her since she was a child. She became an actress and over time she fell in love first with Spider-Man and then with Peter Parker. Kirsten Dunst, who was already a Hollywood icon, further strengthened her career in the 2000s and became an iconic MJ. Until now.







Will she return to the spiderverse as Mary Jane Watson? Then Zendaya arrived. The new star of the moment who causes a sensation wherever he goes. And she managed to turn MJ’s character on its head, making her more sloppy. Also, MJ went on to to be black, a milestone in Marvel that makes her a unique character in the MCU. To make matters worse, the love of Spider-Man and MJ has gone beyond the screen, since Tom Holland congratulated Zendaya with a “My MJ”. The couple splurges love on and off screen And after he became the favorite Spider-Man of all time, it seems that the actress is following in the same footsteps with Mary Jane Watson.









The actress is the girlfriend of Spider-Man in and out of fiction GTRES