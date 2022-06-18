You would never have imagined the actor that Mark Wahlberg would choose to play him in a biopic, would you?

When you think of an’biopic‘, names like King Philip VIthe president of the Government, Pedro Sanchez, or some recognized personality from the world of culture. But you would never have thought of Mark Wahlbergactor known for his role as Cade Yeager in Transformers: Age of Extinction or for being Victor Sullivan on the upcoming Uncharted. Me neither, if I’m honest, but a journalist has decided to ask the protagonist of the story if he would see fit to make an adaptation of his lifeand his answer has delighted me.

Mark Wahlberg is clear about the actor he would choose to bring him to life

To the aforementioned question, the interpreter replied: “well you know what? That a biopic would be interesting, yes. And I would choose Tom Holland to play me without a doubt“. What! What a fantasy that someone like Tom give life to Marktwo Gods of Olympus that, by the way, it is true that they bear a certain resemblance, both in attitude and in physique. Yes, perhaps this young actor was the most suitable for this complicated role..

Mark Wahlberg was the protagonist of an obvious physical change in recent months

Now, to make it clear that I was just kidding, at least as far as a ‘biopic‘ it means, Mark Wahlberg assured that at this moment “we’re still trying to figure out what the final act would be“, and it is that his life is full of projects; that is to say, he is not finished, so writing a biography when he still has so many years ahead of him, at least, would be prescient.

Hi, my name is Mark Wahlberg and you may know me from movies like…