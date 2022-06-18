WWE fires Sasha Banks

After several days of rumors, it has finally been confirmed Sasha Banks’ departure from WWE. the news portal WrestleVotes made the news previously reported by WrestlingINC’s Raj Giri official, clarifying that the company chose to release her from her contract.

The news began to develop from early Thursday morning, when WrestlingINC reported that the superstar had left the company. Apparently, the information was handled discreetly by WWE until the night of SmackDown. WrestleVotes clarified that Sasha Banks’ departure was a topic of conversation backstage on Friday Night SmackDown.

Everything indicates that Sasha Banks would have fought to get her out of the company. Several news portals assured that she was working together with a team of lawyers to make her release possible. Early release of her agreement would signify the beginning of her non-compete clause. mercedes varnado You will be able to sign again with another company from next September 15 of 2022.

After two years on the independent circuit, Mercedes Varnado signed a contract with WWE at the end of 2012. After three years and a nearly 200-day reign with the NXT Women’s Championship, the superstar made her main roster debut alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Sasha Banks is a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, three-time tag team titleholder, and the third WWE Grand Slam Champion (adding RAW, SmackDown, NXT and tag team titles).

On May 16, WWE was involved in a behind-the-scenes controversy when Sasha Banks and Naomi left the venue where that night’s Monday Night RAW episode took place. Both superstars had an altercation with the company authorities regarding his creative situation, resulting in his subsequent indefinite suspension. At the moment no details have been mentioned regarding Naomi’s situation in the company.

