The 73rd edition of the Emmy Awards had a very British touch, as the fourth season of the series “The Crown” swept the acting categories with awards to Olivia Colman (Elizabeth II), Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles), Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) and Tobias Menzies (Philip of Edinburgh), while the American Television Academy recognized Kate Winslet as the best leading actress in the miniseries “Mare of Easttown”, for her extraordinary portrayal of an imperfect middle-aged mother.

The first words of the actress, when she went to collect the second Emmy of her career, were for her fellow nominees. “I’m proud of you. We women have to support each other,” said this woman who tries to break with the iron and narrow beauty stereotypes of the film industry.

Michael Douglas attended the gala accompanied by his wife, Katherine Zeta-Jones. On the right, Ewan McGregor and, next to him, Gillian Anderson.





In the male chapter, Ewan McGregor took the award for best actor for “Halston”, defeating Michael Douglas, who was opting for the Emmy for his funny and magnificent work in “The Kominsky Method”, one of the best series that can currently be seen. watch on Netflix, a platform to which another of the winners of the edition belongs: “Queen’s Gambit”. Especially noteworthy is the statuette that Michaela Coel won for the script for “Could Destroy You”, an essential series in which she recreates the rape she suffered in January 2016.