With Pepe Corredor in El Semanal



R. Tejera





I have always been clear that the journalistic profession must be exercised rigorously, with almost full dedication, with many hours of work and above all, with great vocation. Without a doubt, it is a job that requires effort, often thankless and little recognized, but also very rewarding and special, especially when it allows you to meet and get closer to relevant, wonderful people, to characters as illustrious and enriching as José Corredor Matheos. (I will not tire of saying that collaborators are for me the greatest asset of any communication medium). A privilege, a pleasure.

Pepe Corredor has returned this week to our town, Alcázar de San Juan. As he confesses to us, this has been his first trip after the pandemic, by train, about to turn 93 and recovered from Covid. The destination could not be other than the heart of La Mancha, where the Poet from Alcazar has met again with his countrymen and with the educational community of his beloved “Jardín de Arena”, in which, although his poems and mayos have continued to play , he was greatly missed.

We also missed him in this media, although only physically, because his writings and collaborations have continued to accompany us during the years of the pandemic. Faithful, generous, always attentive to our call, willing to share from simplicity his priceless pen, his great talent, his almost infinite knowledge.

And that is how we received him last Tuesday at El Semanal, without coffee, but with a sincere hug and a huge smile, grateful to see each other again, delighted to spend an afternoon with him, speaking from the closeness and affection of Poesía and Poets, by sharing memories, notebook and table.

Generous and funny, he tells us about his friendship with Rafael Alberti, Joan Miró, Dámaso Alonso and Gerardo Diego. With all of them he has lived good and indelible moments and explains that he keeps letters, drawings and documents resulting from those friendships. A legacy that many universities would be willing to acquire for unthinkable amounts, but that he plans to donate to the student residence

He also told us, of course, about the Jardín de Arena school, about the work carried out by Juan Garrido (former director) and other teachers, who in his opinion, beyond academics, do admirable work to train good people and good citizens.

He confessed to us again the pleasure or privilege that it means for him to sit on a bench (if possible, in the Altozano) or in any armchair at home simply to do nothing. “Boredom is the greatest privilege in the world”he insists, although he admits that he is passionate about reading or that he also likes to watch a movie when he gets home. “The movies that I like the most I buy to have them… I like to see them several times, like reading the books… I’ve read “Magic Mountain” six or seven times, you like it or you don’t like it… That and “Love in the time of cholera” are the novels that I like the most… And in the movies, there are some that I never get tired of seeing… like the one by Julia Roberts that runs in a library… Notting Hill “, he comments.

We did not want to go into much more matter, we simply wanted to chat with him, listen and learn, collect his words, retain them, enjoy… A real privilege and a pleasure that today we want to share with our readers, especially with the youngest. Some may not know who JOSÉ CORREDOR MATHEOS is, they may not know his innumerable books, his Poetry… Hopefully his recent visit, this short text and his image in El Semanal will serve to make him known among those readers who have not yet they know.

At El Semanal we are delighted to collaborate in disseminating his great work, so that all Alcazareños, large and small, know that among our most illustrious countrymen, although he has lived in Catalonia for years, we also have a National Poetry Award.