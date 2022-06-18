Will Smith’s Premonition

The first interview given by Will Smith after the scar incident actually predates the scar incident. The recorded programs carry that penance of knowing that events can change everything at any moment, as happened with one of the episodes of the new season of They don’t need an introductionNetflix, in which David Letterman chats with the former Bel-Air prince. Before beginning, a sign clarifies in his discharge that the meeting was prior to the night of the slap. It seems like a justification to explain that the conversation has gone haywire, but the actor’s statements, whom they present as America’s friend, are revealing.

Will Smith talks about the trauma of insecurity that led him to turn laughter into his defense mechanism. He of the perception that since he was 9 years old he has of himself as a coward who did nothing when his father hit his mother. From his drive to win at all costs instigated by a teaching from his father: 99% equals zero. He also remembers an infernal and now premonitory vision that he had in his hallucinogenic experiments with ayahuasca during a trip to Peru: Suddenly I began to see that my money was flying, my house was flying and my career was disappearing. Meanwhile, a voice warned him: Such is life.