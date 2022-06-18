Will Smith’s children with Jada Pinkett and his first wife









Will Smith has been the undisputed protagonist of the night of the Oscar and not for having won the statuette for best actor. The interpreter has slapped Chris Rock after the comedian has compared Lieutenant O’Neil to Jada Pinkett, his wife, who has alopecia. Everyone is talking about this moment, from Soraya Arnelas to Mark Hamill. For its part, Jaden Smith posted a short message on Twitter: “And That’s How We Do It”. Jaden is the eldest of the children of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, parents also of Willow. Young people have an older brother, Treyfruit of the first marriage of the actor of Williams method.

“And That’s How We Do It“ — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Willow Smith, a successful singer willow is the little one of the family. Although she has explored her side as an actress, Willow Smith’s true passion is music. He already demonstrated it in 2010 with “Whip My Hair”, his debut single, a great song that adds 6.8 million views on YouTube. She recently she has collaborated with Travis Barker in “Transparent Soul” or “Grow”, a theme in which he also participates avril lavigne. Both songs have millions of views on the platform, but they are far surpassed by “Meet Me At Our Spot”, by The Anxiety, the band he has with Tyler Cole.

Jaden Smith follows in his father’s footsteps jaden smith too sing and act. We have seen him in movies like Looking for happiness, The Karate Kid, After Earth or more recently A whole life in a yearalongside Cara Delevingne. In music, we have heard him sing along with Justin Bieber. do you remember? “Never Say Never”? Jaden Smith also sang with the Canadian artist, with whom she has repeated collaboration in “Falling For You”. It is clear that the two youngest children like music, a world in which their father, who has four Grammy Awards, was also present.