Will Smith: What is your favorite car?

The Philadelphia-born actor has always been a lover of speed and hides several models in a garage of pure luxury. He knows which one is his favorite.

June 18, 2022 3:04 p.m.

With more than 30 films in his filmography, Will Smith has become one of the most profitable actors of the seventh art. Despite the fact that his impasse with Chris Rock at the Oscars has left him in a bad light, the legacy of the interpreter born in Philadelphia is still one of the most important in Hollywood history.

With an estimated net worth of $350 million, one of Will’s hobbies points to engines. the protagonist of “I’m legend” He flaunts a fleet of up to 10 pure luxury cars at his Los Angeles mansion. Nevertheless, among so many models there is one that keeps you awake at night: the $150,000 BMW I8.

This jewel from the German manufacturer is Will Smith’s darling for different reasons; the main one: it was the vehicle in which he was inspired along with Alex Proyas to create the car in the film “I robot”. Both the actor and the film’s director used this BMW as a base to build a futuristic car that would be Detective Del Spooner’s deadliest weapon in the film.

Already in the real planethis BMW I8 is one of the most innovative and futuristic models that can be found in the supercar market. In addition, its mechanics and features also make it an object of desire for speed lovers: in just 4.4 seconds it reaches the precious 100 kilometers per hour.

Inside its hood protects a 1.5-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with ‘TwinPower Turbo’ technology that takes it to a power of 362 hp. Not content with this, Smith’s favorite BMW develops a top speed of 250 kilometers per hour.

+ This is Will Smith’s favorite BMW

+ the “I, Robot” model