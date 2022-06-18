Will Smith, the most sincere star in Hollywood

“What you have come to understand as ‘Will Smith,’ the alien-killing rapper, the larger-than-life movie star, is for the most part a construct, a carefully crafted and polished character designed to protect myself. ”. This is how Will Smith explains the public image of him in his recently published memoir under the title ‘Will’. In the same book he states the following: “Comedy deactivates all negativity. It’s impossible to be angry, feel hate or violence when you’re doubled over with laughter.”.

That phrase sounds especially ironic after what happened at the Oscars this Sunday. Precisely an unfortunate joke by Chris Rock about the alopecia of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was answered by a smack from the actor of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’. “Get my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”, he yelled at him twice from the stalls as he sat back down after bursting onto the stage. All of Hollywood and the public watching the ceremony from home wondered for a few minutes if they had just witnessed an awkward and unfunny scripted skit.

Minutes later Smith collected his first Oscar, obtained thanks to his performance in ‘The Williams Method’. “Right now I am overwhelmed by what God is asking me to do and be in this world”he said in his speech of thanks, stained by the episode lived a few moments before. “He is asking me to love people, to protect people and to be a river for my people. Denzel [Washington] A few minutes ago he told me: ‘Be careful in your best moment, because that’s when the devil comes for you’. Love makes you do crazy things”. These words may sound weird, confusing, and even problematic, but they are just another episode in Will Smith’s story. In an industry full of flamboyant stars, he is king.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Two decades ago he was the protagonist of some of the biggest commercial successes (‘Independence Day’, ‘Men in Black’, ‘I am legend’) to the point of obtaining the record of having accumulated eight consecutive premieres that grossed more than 100 million dollars at the US box office. In 2009 Forbes named him the highest-earning star, and his work in “Men in Black 3,” “Bright” and “The Williams Method” are among the highest-paid roles in movie history.

But then came ‘After Earth’, the biggest flop of his (and M. Night Shyamalan’s) career and a movie that became a joke. “The worst of all is that Jaden took the hit”says Smith in his memoirs about his son, the protagonist of the film. “The fans and the press were totally cruel; they said and wrote things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat. Jaden had done everything I’d told him to do by heart, and I’d led him into the worst public lynching he’d ever experienced.”. At that moment, a new stage in Will Smith’s career began that is characterized by two things: the loss of his infallibility at the box office and an excess of sincerity or transparency regarding his private life in the media.

Will Smith, the man who told it all

For decades, Hollywood stars have resorted to discretion, ambiguity and silence so that the public can project what they want on them, but Will Smith and his family have been trying the opposite strategy for years. “Please, Lord, make it so I don’t find any more unsolicited information about Will Smith’s sex life.”, claimed a journalist in a Buzzfeed article. Someone created a petition on Change for the media to stop interviewing him and his wife, which has already been signed by more than 25,000 people. Futile request in any case, because the Smiths do not need to be interviewed to talk about their private life: they already do so on their social networks, on the program ‘Red Table Talk’ presented by Jada Pinkett or in the aforementioned autobiography.

In that book, Will Smith tells journalist Mark Manson about the darkest episodes of his life, like all the times he thought about committing suicide as a child. “I thought about pills, or about that boy in my neighborhood who lost his legs on the train tracks, or about people who cut their veins with knives on TV. But I also thought of my grandmother, who always told me that committing suicide was a sin..

Or the time he witnessed his father beat up his mother when he was nine years old. As a consequence, decades later she was about to kill him when she was taking care of him in the last stage of her life. “One night, as I was wheeling him around, a darkness came over me. On the way from the room to the bathroom you had to pass by some stairs and suddenly I remembered when I was a child and I swore that I would avenge my mother. That when she was older, stronger and less cowardly, she would kill him. I stopped at the top of the stairs, I could push him and no one would suspect a thing. Decades of pain, anger and resentment subsided in that moment, I shook my head and proceeded to lead Dad into the bathroom..

He also confessed to having considered suicide during a documentary series he recorded for YouTube in which he lost almost 10 kilograms in 20 weeks. “When I started this series I thought I was getting in the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else. I ended up finding out a lot of hidden things about myself.”he tearfully told his mother, his wife and two of their children in the documentary. To promote this series, he shared on Instagram a photo of his body in which he claimed to be in the worst physical condition of his life. For Smith, now that his films may or may not be successful, her private life and his emotions are just another commodity to be traded.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Too much information? There’s still more. In his memoir, Will Smith reveals that after discovering that his first girlfriend had been unfaithful to him, he tried to recover by having a lot of compulsive sex with strangers, which led him to develop a psychosomatic response to orgasm: gagging or even vomiting. He later reconciled with her, but they had a stormy relationship that ended with Smith burning all the gifts he had given her in a bonfire. As she watched.

He also says that early in his career he asked a drug dealer for thousands of dollars to move to Los Angeles, that he sent divorce papers to his first wife, Sheree Zampino, on Valentine’s Day, and that he dreamed of having a harem. of brides including Halle Berry. Sincerity is so important to Will Smith that he is ahead of the possibility of looking like a jerk, something that was demonstrated in the reunion of ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ (available on HBO Max) when he confessed to Janet Hubert, the first Aunt Vivian, who was somewhat to blame for her departure from the series.

The Smiths, the most transparent and vulnerable couple in Hollywood

But the part of his life that has sparked the most rumours, headlines and confessions in recent years is his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Married since 1997, Will and Jada have gone through several stages that have been portrayed in the media, her show and his book. They have been called the most transparent and vulnerable couple in Hollywood, coming to publicly air a polygamous stage that is not clear if it has ended or not. “The search for the truth is the only way to be happy in this life”Smith said in an interview with GQ in September. “And we came to an agreement that authenticity freed us from the chains of fame and public scrutiny”.

In ‘Will’, the actor says that Jada never wanted a traditional marriage, starting with a wedding that was held against her will. Later they bought a piece of land of more than a square kilometer that she did not want to acquire. “Nothing good comes from spending your money on a ‘family home’ that your wife doesn’t want. You are signing a payment in disagreement and for years you will pay a misery loan. Or worse”he writes in his book. On Jada’s 40th birthday in 2011, Will honored her with a documentary that he screened for her family and closest friends. When they were alone again, she said to her husband: “That was the most disgusting display of ego I have ever seen in my life”. They argued all night until she woke up her daughter Willow, then 10 years old, who begged them between tears to stop.

Since then, the couple has gone through different stages: they have distanced themselves, they have had extramarital affairs (one of them, that of Jada Pinkett with rapper August Alsina, documented in the media) and they have gotten back together for the good of the family and the businesses they share. “There have been endless great discussions about what relational perfection is. What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for most of our relationship we chose monogamy, but without thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection. We have given each other trust and freedom, believing that everyone has to find their own way. And marriage for us cannot be a prison.”shared the actor with GQ.

In recent years Will Smith, unlike most Hollywood stars, has been an open book. Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio or Denzel Washington wouldn’t have gotten up from their chairs to go onstage to slap Chris Rock in the face, whatever the joke was. But Will Smith has left the constructed character behind. Now he doesn’t care that we know everything about him and that we see him at his lowest moment. Who knows, he may end up making a documentary about all of this. Everything is merchandise in the life of Will Smith.

Javier P. Martin

Graduated in Audiovisual Communication, he is the typical one who entered the race wanting to be a film director until the nonsense was removed after 15 minutes.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io