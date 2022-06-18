Will Smith has been surprising his followers with his exceptional luxury motor home

the followers of Will Smith they are surprised because a mobile home has been bought, being a trend in social networks. The mansion has a cinema, dressing room and other luxuries. Learn more in this note.

In the United States, mobile homes are usually frequented by several families who wish to travel within the territory. In this regard, that mobile home was acquired in the 2000s, and today it has just been converted into an entire home by a designer project.

Credit: Anderson Mobile Estates

We refer to Anderson Mobile Estates Companywho was in charge of making the necessary changes what for “The Heat”as it is known by Will Smith have nothing to envy to the rest of the homes of other high-budget RVs.

In that sense, within its 1,205 square feet there are two floors that have a kitchen that is covered with a luxurious granite countertop. In addition to this, it has a dressing room which is used as a place where the famous actor is used to recording his films.

Credit: Anderson Mobile Estates

Similarly, on the second level you can see that it has a cinema space which holds three televisions together, which require their screen to be slid to be displayed at the highest level of exclusivity.

Credit: Anderson Mobile Estates

Will Smith: how much is his luxury motor home?

Around 2 million dollars will be destined to pay for anyone who enjoys having a house where luxury, fame and good living will never go out of style. Also, only for 9,000 dollars a week it can be rented to the client who wants it.