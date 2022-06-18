Will Keanu Reeves work with Martin Scorsese?

Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in a series produced by Martin Scorsese.

dead line reports that the famous actor Keanu Reeves is in negotiations to star The Devil in The White Citya series of Hulu which will have Martin Scorsese Y Leonardo Dicaprio as producers.

The limited series is based on a book of the same name by the American writer Erik Larsonwhich tells us the story of an architect who existed in real life called Daniel H Burnhamwho wants to leave a mark on the world and therefore participates in the World Columbian Exposition held in Chicago in 1893, an event where USA showed their idea to the world of what they thought a city should be in terms of industrialization, and where various artistic acts were also performed.

At the same time in the novel we are told another true story starring Henry H. Holmesa handsome and cunning doctor who designed the so-called Murder Castle on the World Columbian Expositionan attraction he used to seduce, torture and mutilate young women.

Which character will he bring to life? Keanu Reeves?

The aforementioned news portal tells us that the story takes the viewer on a journey full of murders, romance and mystery, and although it does not indicate which of these two characters it could bring to life Keanu Reevesit does stand out that by participating in this production, the star of Matrix Y John Wick He would have his first big role on television.

Who else participates in the project?

In addition to the above, Deadline reports that this big-budget production will be directed in its first two episodes by Todd Fieldand will have the script of Sam Shaw -known for his work on shows like Castle Rock Y Manhattan-.

It seems that finally the project will see the light after years trying to be carried out, since since Leonardo Dicaprio bought the rights to the work in 2010 has sought to adapt The Devil in The White Cityeven at some point paramount I had planned to bring the book to the big screen with the help of Martin Scorsese.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, are you excited about this project?