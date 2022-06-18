Will Johnny Depp the superstar with a thousand faces play Cantinflas?

The multifaceted actor Johnny Deppwho has occupied the world’s front pages due to his legal disputes with his ex-wife Amber Heard, finally cleaned up his image of a damage that cost him his participation in multimillion-dollar productions… that are now raining down on him. Everyone wants me to put Jack Sparrow’s boots back on, they cry out for me to interpret the Joker to Beetlejuice… And till Cantinflasaccording to the grandson of Mario Moreno.

“Depp is willing to participate in a bioseries because he has great admiration for my grandfather,” said Mario Moreno Del Moral, who met Depp in Hollywood, thanks to Jordi Mollá, a mutual friend. “Johnny and Mollá became friends on the set of Blow… and during a party Jordi introduced us. ‘Your name is the same as your grandfather, the protagonist of Scissorhandswho turned out to be a great admirer of Cantinflas’ film career… and we even planned to make a bioseries,” said Del Moral, who published a video, where he affirms that this film is already in production… and even released the first photos of Johnny characterized by Cantinflas, a character that will be a smash hit like everything the star with a thousand faces does… My Chato!

