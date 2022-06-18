why was he the highest paid actor









We live in a glorious time for veteran WWE wrestlers. Far from running out of stars, Hollywood has become home to faces like John Cenawho reinvents himself as an action star in the suicide squad either F9the latest installment of Fast and Furious. Also dave baptistwho after signing for the Guardians of the Galaxy of Marvel has participated in two science fiction phenomena, blade runner 2049 Y dunes, among other successful blockbusters, has surprised the audience with his abilities as an actor and his committed political discourse. But if someone has managed to reach the top of the ladder of celebrities cinematographic is Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”which is already the most loved (and highest paid) action hero of our times.

Although this year it is no longer at the top of the figures lists (Daniel Craig has overtaken him as the highest paid actor in Hollywood and Cristiano Ronaldo as the man with the most followers on Instagram), La Roca said goodbye to 2020 at the head of these two lists: after pocketing almost $90 million for two consecutive years and with a whopping 280 million of viewers on social networks (almost nothing!), he remains the pretty face of the industry and one of the most highly rated actors. But what is the key to the success of this Samoan artist?

From WWE Champion to Hollywood Star ‘Red Alert’ on screens with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson Eight-time WWE Champion, two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, five-time World Tag Team Champion, two-time WCW Champion, 2000 Royal Rumble winner and Three Crowns Champion, The Rock has a brilliant career as a professional wrestler behind him. In the ring, he managed to become one of the most charismatic wrestlers of the moment and gained worldwide fame. (A movie that makes a nice nod to the enormous shadow he left in the world of professional wrestling is the comedy fighting with my familyby Stephen Merchant, starring Florence Pugh and produced by WWE). His first film role, in the skin of The scorpion king (2002), was already breaking world records in terms of money… but he did not anticipate the success that he would continue to reap from then on. Since 2013, Dwayne Johnson is listed year after year among the most influential personalities in the worldand the reason has two words: fast and Furious. His role as luke hobbs in the franchise fast and furiouswhere he outshone the protagonist and producer Vin Diesel and ended up engaging him in a “nice feud” (which nobody knows if it’s real, a WWE-style theatrical montage or a mixture of the two), it was his catapult to the top of action movies. His enormous complexion (it was not for nothing that he called himself The Rock) is softened by his comic vis and sympathy and affection with which he always addresses the media.

Samoan businessman, philanthropist and chief Johnson is married to Lauren Hashian, the daughter of one of the Boston members, and has two young daughters. He is also the father of another girl, the result of his previous marriage, and this feminine universe that surrounds him is part of his charm: His followers on networks see how he trains, how he eats and, also, with what devotion he talks about his family, and off the screen he attracts as much attention as when he is behind the cameras. In 2004, the King of Samoa, Malietoa Tanumafili II, appointed him head of the Seuili family and gave him the honorary title of ‘king’s son’. Back then, the actor had donated thousands of dollars to charitable causes in his mother’s land, something he has continued to do throughout his life. In 2006 he founded the Dwayne Johnson Rock Foundation, which works with at-risk and terminally ill children, and has made huge donations to various non-profit organizations. In the last US presidential campaign, he met with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, and lately he has been applauded for the video in which he tried to educate his audience about the dangers of the coronavirus after testing positive with his entire family. “ “ The Rock has his own production company, seven buckswho has participated in films in which the actor appears as Red Alert, Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw, Shazam! either The Baywatch. He also founded his own sportswear firm.