Why does Jennifer Aniston only make silly movies?









If something taught us meg ryan is that you can succeed doing only romantic comedies: well scripted, well directed and exploiting the particular charisma that only some privileged actresses have managed to cultivate. Jennifer Aniston had everything to become her worthy successor after succeeding giving life to Rachel Green in friends: that beauty that still seems to belong to the real world, that elegance to which it is possible to aspire and that chaotic and neurotic point that always unites the protagonists of this kind of stories.

He had it all, and yet he has never fully achieved it. where actresses like Reese Witherspoon have managed to become a benchmark for light cinema (no one said that dramas were the only genre that deserves respect and talent!), his path is more like that of Katherine Heiglthe former student of Grey’s Anatomy: Yes, his is one of the most recognizable faces in the industry, but his films usually lack a touch of salt and no title comes to mind, at least immediately, as a classic of the genre.

Let’s not fall into the cliché what happens to revile everything that can be crossed out chick-flickthese romantic or tragicomic movies aimed at a stereotypically female audience: there are good ones, there are bad ones and there are warm ones. In fact, perhaps Jennifer Aniston’s mistake was not throwing herself completely into the arms of this genre and ending up falling into secondary roles that make a hole for him in the comedy of others…. What have been the greatest successes and the worst mistakes of Jennifer Aniston? We analyze it.

Good: A Good Girl (2002)







The Good Girl (2002) One of Jennifer Aniston’s best movies and the most underratedboth then and now. Directed by Miguel Arteta and written by Mike White (School of Rock), was applauded by critics but failed to be a box office success, even with the fame that the actress had gained in friends. Aniston plays Justine Last, ua woman dissatisfied in her marriage and her job as a saleswoman in a discount store in a remote city. Justine begins to make morally questionable decisions when she starts a affair with a stock boy played by Jake Gyllenhaal, And the rest is history. Her work as an actress is wonderful and so is the movie.

Bad: My Girlfriend Polly (2004)







Along Came Polly (2004) Jennifer Aniston and Ben Stiller star in this romantic comedy plagued with stereotypes where nothing quite fits: he, a sieso and maniacal businessman whose wife has just left for another. Ella, a chaotic woman who forgets to feed her chaotic pet. film of entanglement and absurd humor, it is not unbearable but it does not stand out either for nothing: somewhat clichéd and without much chemistry, one of Jennifer Aniston’s collaborations with director Peyton Reed (a classic of the genre that has seen better titles).

Good: Dumplin’ (2018)







Dumplin’ (Anne Fletcher, 2018) Jennifer Aniston is kept in a polite but noticeable background in dumplin’the sentimental comedy with songs by Dolly Parton which focuses instead on the story of his fictional daughter, played by Danielle Macdonald: an overweight young woman who rebels against her mother (Aniston), a beauty queen North American, and is presented to the contest to change the canons. A sweet, tender and intelligent film made with great taste by all involved and a complex and discreet casting decision.

Bad: Happy Mother’s Day (2016)







Mother’s Day (2016) From director Gary Marshall, one of those collages absolutely commercial designed around a holiday that fail to overcome its premise and result in a simple and unmemorable film: From creators of Valentine’s Day (2010) and from New Year (2011)other choral ribbon full of hollywood stars (Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Jason Sudeikis, Timothy Olyphant or Jennifer Garner among others) in which Jennifer Aniston appears, probably, for little more than money. A low risk decision that does not help to relaunch her career in any way.

Good: Office Tangles (1999)







The Good Girl (2002) Is black comedy, titled in English Office Spacehas become over time a cult classic: Although it did not sweep the theaters, when it was released on video it had a lot of pull. Is a satire of corporate and business life in which Jennifer Aniston plays a waitress who does not appreciate her bosses and who falls in love with the other protagonist, played by Ron Livingston, based on their mutual contempt for their workplaces. It was shot between seasons of friends and it stays fresh and well written.

Evil: No Control (2005)







Derailed (2005) We must recognize Jennifer Aniston that, when you have tried to get out of the box and do something different, it has not gone well. In 2005 she appeared in this dramatic thriller opposite Clive Owen about a romantic affair that goes wrong, and whose secrecy is threatened when they both witness a crime. the two protagonists they have a lot of chemistrybut the script only drew boos and laughter from critics and audiences who maintained that no, there was no where to catch it.

Regular: Follow Me (2011)







Go With Me (2011) The PJennifer Aniston movies with Adam Sandler are perfectly representative of that what his career has become: comedies in which he occupies a reasonably prominent role but whose gags get old fast and don’t stand out in the memory beyond the weeks of the premiere. In follow me rollSandler plays a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married to avoid commitment and that she decides to hire her assistant, Aniston, to pretend that she and her children are part of her family. remake of cactus flower (Cactus Flower, 1969), a film of ingrid bergmanis nice and distinctive, but does not go further.

Regular: Separated (2006)







The Break Up (2006) The chronicle of the breakup and reconciliation of Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughna couple with completely different interests and plagued by gender stereotypes: he, a video game designer who only cares about being laid, drinking beer with his friends and watching sports, gets on the nerves (and rightly so) of his wife , art gallery owner, who just wants to feel that her husband cares. romantic comedy too real to be charming and too simplistic to be real.

Good: Friends with Money (2006)







Friends with Money (2006) A adult comedy in which Jennifer Aniston, going through a bad economic timewishes with all his might to be in the shoes of his friends, in a much more comfortable situation, until their personal problems show thatand money is not everything in this life: There’s not much special about the story, but the actors and actresses (Frances MacDormand, Joan Cusack) really stand out in a movie that manages to have flashes of greatness.

Regular: Wanderlust (2012)







Wanderlust (2012) The marriage formed by Paul Rudd and Jennifer Aniston he loses his job and decides join a commune: a film without great flashes of genius but where the two protagonists They share a lot of chemistry. Some critics wonder why they haven’t made any stellar romantic comedies together, and the truth is that there was a kind of attempt: in much more than friends1998, Jennifer Aniston falls in love with Paul Rud… her intimate friend, who is gay and cannot reciprocate. Another cute but unmemorable movie that could have made a place for itself on this list.

Good: A Couple of Three (2008)







Marley & Me (2008) Perhaps the most memorable of Jennifer Aniston’s romantic comedies, with Owen Wilson and a Labrador retriever named Marley that is at the heart of the story: somewhat manipulative and tearful, but ultimately the dramatic comedy about the bond between man and dog that we are all looking for when we press play, a blockbuster and a movie that is remembered.

Regular: We’re the Millers (2013)







We’re the Millers (2013) Jennifer Aniston repeats with Jason Sudeikis and with the purpose of recreate a fake family in this imperfect comedy but entertaining on a group of marijuana dealers who are caught up in a mess. With well-known faces from American comedy, such as Nick Offerman or Ed Helms, and with actress Emma Roberts.

Evil: Exposed (2010)







Exposed (2010) Gerard Butler and Jennifer Aniston in an action comedy: It sounded better than it turned out. A film in which the two actors play a ex-partner who has to get by in a journalistic and criminal adventure, where her performance was one of the few things that critics saved. According to People reporter Rennie Dyball, “Jennifer Aniston may be the most charming woman on the planet... but even she can’t handle this roller coaster.”