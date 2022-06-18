Why do we like stories with happy endings?

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 6 minutes

“And they lived happily ever after…”. Most people prefer the books, movies and series they watch to have a positive resolution. If this is also your case, we will explain to you what this need is due to…

If we look in the rearview mirror of our childhood, we will realize something. Since we were children we got used to the fact that a good part of the books we read and the movies we watched had a most flattering and comforting resolution. Love always triumphed and the protagonists came out unscathed.

Almost without realizing it, we became somewhat intolerant of less than idyllic endings. Perhaps, for this reason, many carry more than one thorn in their hearts. For example, we wish that Francesca (Meryl Streep) had left with Robert Kincaid (Clint Eastwood) in The bridges of Madison.

And we would have loved, too, if Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) had gotten on the plank with Rose (Kate Winslet) in titanica. After all… What need is there to make the viewer suffer in such a way with such tragic endings?

The same thing happens with books. Jane Austen and Charles Dickens knew very well that readers needed to end their novels with a smile.

After all, the real world is already complicated enough and even tragic at times. In some way, literature and cinema are that daily refuge where the mind wanders and the brain longs to feel that there is hope in life, that good always triumphs over evil and that every obstacle can be overcome…

Sad and unhappy endings have a peculiarity: they bring us face to face with life’s most bitter realities.

When we most need a story to have a happy ending, it is when the plot of the book or movie has the love of a couple as its central element.

No dramas, we like stories with happy endings

We will start with an obvious nuance. Not everyone is in favor of a story ending with the classic “they were happy and they ate partridges”. It is true that we also know how to appreciate those resolutions marked by the tragic. Possibly, Anna Karenina would not have such significance without that fatal outcome, nor love story (1970) would have marked so many generations if it weren’t for its tearful ending.

Nevertheless, If we go to real life, and specifically, to our own, there is an indisputable fact: we want stories with happy endings. If we go on vacation, we want the joy and happiness to last until the last second. So much so that if for one of those on the return trip the plane were delayed five hours, it is most likely that we would remember that getaway as a disaster.

It does not matter that for five or six days we have had a good time. If something goes wrong at the last moment, all memory of that experience is clouded. If you have ever wondered what this curious bias is due to, which is undoubtedly more pronounced in some people than in others, we will explain why.

“And they lived happily ever after” is a phrase that resonates with us since childhood. Perhaps for this reason we have a greater affinity with this type of outcome.

The culprit is your brain amygdala

In 2020, researchers Martin Vestergaard and Wolfram Schultz, neuroscientists at the University of Cambridge, wanted to delve into this topic. What is the reason that part of us likes stories with happy endings? Well, it seems that the trigger is in a very particular region of the brain.

The work, published in TheJournal of Neuroscience, revealed that the amygdala is the area that gives a concrete emotional valence to all our experiences. Its role in the perception of experiences is key. Now, the most striking thing is that this small structure processes reality as a whole.

That is to say, if we are learning to ride a bike and we manage to advance twenty meters and in the end we fall, the amygdala processes that experience as negative. We will feel the prick of frustration. And it doesn’t matter that before the fall we managed to cover a few meters. For the amygdala, a negative ending alters the global vision of the entire experience.

We like to anticipate that something positive will happen

This data is also interesting. When we are watching a series, a movie or reading a book, we like to anticipate what might happen. Nevertheless, something that we particularly like is predicting that no matter how many adversities occur, everything will end well. This is what the behavioral economists George Loewenstein and Drazen Prelec demonstrated in 1993.

In their research article they explained that if we like stories with happy endings, it is because they give us a certain sense of control over reality. We will always prefer, for example, ascending improvement experiences, than descending. That is, we want every event to have an optimal resolution. Only then, all effort, all investment and suffering, will have been worth it.

If something fails at the last moment (downward improvement) anxiety, frustration and displeasure arise.

Stories with happy endings give us hope

If JK Rowling had decided that Harry Potter would die in the last book, several generations would now be traumatized. Furthermore, they would have confronted the writer herself. In fact, this is something that Conan Doyle himself experienced when he decided to kill Sherlock Holmes at the Reichenbach Falls in Switzerland, during a fight with Professor Moriarty. His readers even threatened him because of his audacity.

People need stories with happy endings because, in this way, the feeling of hope is reinforced in us. We reconcile with the world and everything seems to make more sense if the heroes succeed. If our favorite characters faced evil and emerged victorious, so can we. Could there be anything more inspiring?

Let’s think about it. What would happen if a good part of the books we read and movies we see ended in a negative way? A disturbing sensation would creep into us… And no, it would not be a pleasant experience.

Stories with a sad ending are also necessary: ​​they are challenges for our minds that invite us to reflect.

Final note: sad endings are also necessary

Jane Austen was the absolute queen in this art of stories with happy endings. They almost always ended in a wedding. However, she herself never got married and she ended up passing away early. Life often teaches us that not everything ends well and that, somehow, the tragic always sneaks in. in the veins of reality.

Sad endings are also necessary, moreover, they often act as real challenges for the mind. This is what happens when we read books like Wuthering Heights or we watch movies like million dollar Baby. Not all loves end well. Not all successes lead to happiness.

Sometimes, even falling off the bike is necessary to learn to overcome ourselves and maintain better balance…

