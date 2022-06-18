Who is the villain for the media?









It’s the final week of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard, and the tension is palpable in each session. In the last six weeks we have been able to see familiar faces testifying for each of the actors. The trial has been broadcast live, so everyone has access to it. It is the most mediatic case of the decade and the debate about how the media is treating it is open. With whom are they positioning themselves in the United States? Who is right?

The actor’s support Pirates of the Caribbean in social networks has been overwhelming. hashtags like #JusticeForJohnnyDepp have been Trending Topic on Twitter during days. Videos of the trial in which Heard is discredited and Depp is defended have been made viral on TikTok and Instagram. And in Facebook, posts in support of the famous actor flood the social network.

when the hashtag #AmberHeardIsAPsycopath (Amber Heard is a psychopath), was during four days at the top of Twitter trends, It became clear that some of the networks had gone too far and there were people who began to back down and now it is clear that many users change their minds and do not know who to believe.

As the trial has progressed, they have been listening more voices in support of Amber due to the media harassment she has suffered. That’s why it’s normal for you to ask yourself, what’s going on with Heard and Depp?

One trial after another, years of fighting in court











In social networks the attacks on Amber Heard are overwhelming Actress Amber Heard with her attorney at the Faifox County courthouse in Virginia. In social networks the attacks against the actress are overwhelming. GTRES GTRES Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were married between 2015 and 2017. The actress was 26 years old when she started dating the actor, who is 12 years older than her. From the beginning their relationship, according to the testimonies that have been heard in the room, was toxic. But it was in 2018, a year after their divorce, when everything exploded between the actors. In December of that year, Amber Heard published an opinion piece in the Washington Post which was included in the #MeToo. In the article, Heard talks about how the conversation that started the movement was essential to turning things around. And the actress also said that she wrote the article as a person who “had the rare point of view of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse.” This was the sentence that she started the legal battle between Heard and Depp. Depp and his legal team filed a lawsuit against Heard, worth $50 million for defamation. And it is that According to the actor in the Washington Post column, he is accused of being an abuser. But Amber argues that her text doesn’t name names, so she decided to counterclaim Depp for $100 million in damages. It started like this a legal battle between two Hollywood actors that today occupies the covers of all American media.

The ‘anti-Heard’ campaign in the US media Since the trial began, in social networks we have been able to see how messages of mass support for Johnny Depp followed one another. And it is that in the social conversation that the trial generated, he was presented to him as a victim of Amber. The jury has heard in the sessions that both Depp and Amber have a history of violence. It is surprising then that the campaign in defense of Johnny Depp comes from the media themselves. A few days ago, the North American portal VICE World News published an investigation into the media coverage of the trial. In this report, the digital newspaper intends to demonstrate how different ultraconservative media have invested thousands of dollars in ad campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. In them, the media dedicated themselves to promoting almost exclusively stories in which Depp is victimized and Heard is villainized. One of the means indicated as not very objective was The Daily Wire, an ultra-conservative online newspaper that has been accused numerous times of spreading climate change denialism, misogyny and homophobia. According to the VICE article, The Daily Wire spent almost $50,000 to discredit the actress. It is verifiable that groups of ultraconservative activists have become the main defense of Johnny Depp in social networks. “He is not perfect, not even a “model” person. He is normal like anyone, only because he is famous we know about his private life, his successes and his miseries.

Anyone can be in his place, only JUSTICE is required. No to the lie!

Only the truth.#JusticeForJohnny#JohnnyDepp❤️‍�� pic.twitter.com/iDfvl0TEUH“ — Sandy (@sagiollara) May 24, 2022 In addition to media campaigns, various investigations by different groups of independent journalists, as can be read in an article by Tatiana Siegel for Rolling Stone, have been able to verify the existence of an army of ‘bots’ spreading pro-Depp rhetoric on social media. Although there is a significant part of bots in favor of Amber, these mostly belong to third parties looking for financial gain.