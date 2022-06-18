Who is Kosovare Asllani, the coup of Milan women- Corriere.it

from Simone Golia Drafting Di Marzio

The attacker comes from Real, which he had. His parents fled to Sweden from Kosovo. He started by following the brothers to the field. Today an icon with over 300 thousand followers courted by the most prestigious brands

When he set foot in Paris in 2012, Kosovar Asllani was greeted by Leonardo And Ibrahimovic. The first Swedish striker (of Albanian Kosovar origin) in the history of the club arrived on the same day as Zlatan, who had just landed from Milan. Same shirt on, same nationality, same role. Well, it would have been unforgivable to let all these coincidences slip away. And in fact the photographers, very fast, begin to attack them with flashes. For an hour, because then the cinema ends. Zlatan is first taken to the Parc des Princes and then under the Eiffel Tower for a royal presentation.

Kosovar instead finds himself in a residence in the slums of Paris with no information on where to buy food or how to go to the gym. Now, ten years later, the two will reunite. Yes, because Milan closed the deal for the 1989-born striker, who will thus try to imitate his compatriot: the women’s championship has had only one master for five years, namely Juventus, with AC Milan which in its short history (from 2018 onwards) has always placed on the podium. Now the desire to take a step forward. Not a bad challenge.

From the pitch to a world icon Kosovar will come from Real Madrid, dived into women’s football only in 2019. Too late in his opinion, as he does not hesitate to reiterate with a tweet that went viral. It happens that the Spanish club, for which it has always had a soft spot thanks to Ronaldo il Fenomeno, wishes a good 8 March to all women: If we are important to you, you should set up a women’s team for the public replica of Asllani, who she will become the first player. Not bad for someone who started football by following the three brothers to the nearest pitch in the Bullerbyn residential area: I knew very well where he was, even if they did everything to sow me, he joked several times. She hates to lose, as a young girl she went on strike and didn’t eat after a defeat, punishing herself: Yes, I was very strict with myself. His first professional contract with the Linkping it provided for a monthly salary of 6000 crowns, just over 500 euros. She slept on the sofa bed of a small study, today an icon with over 300,000 followers on Instagram, where it boasts collaborations with the most important sponsors such as Coca Cola, Visa, Nike and Kia.

War and the fear of dying She would never have thought of becoming a footballer. After studying Economics and imagining herself as a sports journalist, she just wanted a job that would allow her to buy anything for her mother. He saw with his eyes how many sacrifices she made for her. The family fled to Sweden in 1988, the year before the war broke out in Kosovo, abandoning their clothing store. Once his mother started working in a kindergarten, his father instead as an interpreter. Both are deeply committed to helping the many refugees arriving in Bullerbyn. The house was always full, the table often empty because there was not enough food for everyone. Kosovar did not experience the war, but it did endure it nonetheless. The stories and news of her that reached her created a growing fear of death in her. An anxiety that has always followed her, even in Paris. She was there during the terrorist attacks on Charlie Hebdo and the Bataclan. A friend of hers, who did not follow because she was too tired, had invited her to attend the match against Germany at the Stade de France, where there were three explosions. Two years later, in May 2017, she is at Manchester City when 23 people are killed at the Ariana Grande concert. She was in the restaurant, she hears the noise of the sirens and after a while she finds herself consoling those in the club who had injured relatives. A big heart, therefore.

A great desire to win, little to lose:

I’m tired of all these f … silver medals!, tuon after yet another second place at the Tokyo Olympics. No, with Milan he doesn’t want to get behind anyone.