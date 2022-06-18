Who have been Drake’s most famous girlfriends?

Canadian rapper Aubrey Drake Graham, better known in the music industry as Drakeit is not only known for his greatest musical hits such as “Best i ever had”, “Hotline bling”, “One dance”, “In my feelings” and many more, or for its multiple awards, including the Grammy or Billboards, but also for his long love history.

During his musical career, the 35-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer, originally from Toronto, Canada, has been romantically linked with famous singers like Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. Also, many rumors arose that she was dating with the young billionaire businesswoman Kylie Jennerthe younger sister of American socialite Kim Kardashian.

Apparently, Drake dated the member of the Kardashian-Jenner Clan, after his separation from rapper Travis Scott, for alleged infidelity (previously Kylie and Travis resumed their relationship).

Other of the beautiful women with whom Drake has been linked, have been Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, NBA reporterthe rapper Nicki Minajthe Grammy winner Taylor Swift Y model Hailey Baldwintoday wife of singer Justin Bieber.

there was also Rumors of romance between Drake and model Bella Hadid, which emerged after releasing his studio album “Scorpio”. In the song “Finesse”, he said that he was traveling to New York to see someone special, “fashion weeks are more yours than mine”.

Serena Williams tennis playerwho has won 23 singles titles in Grand Slam tournaments and has also held the first position in the WTA ranking for 319 weeks, is included in Drake’s love history. A few years ago, they were caught kissing in a bar in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States; both always denied their relationship.

A moment that is not forgotten in pop culture, was when Drake declared his love to Rihanna during the delivery of the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016. On that occasion, RiRi received the special award Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

Drake was in charge of presenting the award to Rihanna. “She’s someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old,” the rapper said. The fury was at its maximum, when the rapper tried to kiss RiRi on the mouth.

As we can see, Drake is not only the creator of great international musical successes and winner of various awards, but also a complete Don Juan.