where to see all the movies

Year : 1993

Duration : Two hours and 6 minutes

Theme : Action & Adventure / Survival / Science Fiction

Recommended age: For ages 13 and up

Rent or buy Jurassic Park at Microsoft

Rent or buy Jurassic Park on Rakuten TV

Rent or buy Jurassic Park on Google Play

Rent or buy Jurassic Park on Amazon

Jurassic Park II – The Lost World

Four years after the first film, Steven Spielberg was also in charge of directing The Lost World or Jurassic Park 2. After the disaster on Isla Nublar, the film places us four years later where the team of geneticists and researchers will travel to the island of Sorna for a new investigation full of risks and dangers.

Where to see? : Like the previous one, we can no longer see it on Netflix or any streaming platform. At least for the moment. Yes we can buy or rent it. We can rent it from 2.99 euros or buy it from 4.99 euros and it is available on different platforms: Mcirosoft Store, Apple TV; Rakuten TV, Google Play or Amazon.

Year : 1997

Duration : two hours and eight minutes

Theme : Action & Adventure / Science Fiction

Age : For ages 12 and up

Rent or buy Lost World at Microsoft

Buy or rent Lost World: Jurassic Park on Rakuten TV

Rent or buy Lost World on Google Play

Buy or rent Lost World on Amazon

jurassic park III

With the third installment of the saga there was a change of director and Joe Johnston is in charge of Jurassic Park 3 for another film of special effects, adventures, chaos and lack of control in which Alan Grant accepts an offer to fly over the island of Sorna.

Where to see? : Like the rest, we can no longer see it on any streaming platform. If we can buy it or rent it. We can rent it from 2.99 euros or buy it from 4.99 euros and it is available on platforms such as the Microsoft Store, Apple TV; Rakuten TV, Google Play or Amazon.

Year : 2001

Duration : One hour and 32 minutes

Theme : Action & Adventure / Exciting

Age : For ages 12 and up

Rent or buy Jurassic Park III at Microsoft

Buy or rent Jurassic Park III on Amazon

Rent or buy Jurassic Park III on Google Play

Rent or buy Jurassic Park III on Rakuten TV

Jurassic World

The first sequel to the original trilogy is Jurassic World, a film that places us around 20 years after what happened on Isla Nublar. Now, the island is a theme park with dinosaurs that have improved versions, domesticated versions that have been educated not to cause harm to visitors. But one of them is smarter than expected and will escape from the compound, creating chaos.

Where to see? : We can see Jurassic World through rental or purchase on the same platforms as the previous ones. Available in the Microsoft Store, on Rakuten TV, on Google Play or on Amazon for prices from 2.99 euros to rent or from 4.99 euros if we want to buy the movie and watch it as many times as we want.

Year : 2015

Duration : 124 minutes

Theme : Science Fiction / Action & Adventure

Age : For ages 12 and up

Rent and buy Jurassic World at Microsoft

Rent and buy Jurassic World on Google Play

Rent and buy Jurassic World on Amazon

Buy Jurassic World on Rakuten TV

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom is one of the movies that we can see in streaming. Juan Antonio Bayona is in charge of directing this 2018 film that is available on Netflix and that takes us back to Isla Nublar. The dinosaurs are threatened by a volcanic eruption and an organization in charge of preserving them will travel to the island to do everything possible to save it. Thus giving rise to a new story that works as a tribute to the first without neglecting the action, destruction and special effects that accompany us for two hours.

Where to see? : We can see the film on Netflix, available until June 27 of this month. In addition, we can see it if we buy it on Rakuten TV, Amazon, Apple TV, Microsoft or Google Play with prices ranging from 4.99 and in 4K quality.

Year : 2018

Duration : two hours and eight minutes

Theme : Action and adventure / Dinosaurs / Science fiction

Age : For ages 13+

Watch Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom on Netflix

Other Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies

Although they are not the movies of the classic saga, there are a series of dinosaur and Jurassic Park and Jurassic World movies that we can see on the different streaming platforms with the little ones in the house and with LEGO toys as the protagonist.

Jurassic World LEGO: The Indominous Escape

One of the best movies if you want to familiarize the little ones in the house with the saga is The Indominouus Escape with just one episode of about 25 minutes with the characters and the classic humor characteristic of the LEGO characters for the whole family.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2016

Duration : 24 minutes

Theme : Cartoon / Humor

Age : For ages seven and up

Watch Jurassic World LEGO: The Indominous Escape on Netflix

LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit

In only two 22-minute episodes we can see this LEGO Jurassic World mini-movie in which the artificial intelligence that runs the park has gone off the rails and we must also face a thief who intends to steal a dinosaur egg. An animated movie for the little ones in the house if we want to expand the Jurassic Park saga with fun cartoons.

Platform : Netflix

Year : 2018

Duration : 44 minutes total

Theme : Cartoon / Humor

Age : For ages seven and up

Watch LEGO Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit on Netflix