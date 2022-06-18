“When I’m with Billy I don’t need drugs”: Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton’s wedding

On May 5, 2000, one of the most mediatic, observed, envied and news-generating marriages of our 21st century was celebrated in Las Vegas. Few saw a long-term future in the relationship between Angelina Jolie Y Billy Bob Thornton. They are separated by 20 years, since she was 24 and he was 44, because of her disparate appearances they were nicknamed “the beauty and the beast”, and if for her it was her second marriage, for him it was her fifth. But few doubted something: they were madly in love. As for “crazily” there was no doubt.

“It wasn’t as wacky as people wrote about it”, Billy Bob Thornton would qualify years later. Maybe not so much, but certainly there were twists, surprises and a lot of intensity. Angelina and Billy met in early 99 filming in Toronto Out of control, a dramedy about the fast-paced world of air traffic controllers. During the first days of work in Canada they met in an elevator of the hotel where they were staying. He introduced himself with “Hi, I’m Billy Bob, how are you?” Later, he would recount the effect that meeting had on him: “We got out of the elevator, and I remember thinking… you know when you want something to never end? I wish the elevator had gone to China. It was like a ray of light. Something different than anything that had ever happened to me before.” Wanting to prolong the moment, Billy casually commented to Angelina that she was going to try on her clothes and if she wanted to join him. She automatically answered no, but when she lost sight of the actor, she had to sit on the floor leaning against a wall of impression. “I was so confused. I became a complete idiot.”.

The official version is that nothing physical happened between them during the filming of Out of control, and at the end they stopped seeing each other to only have telephone contact. But you can see that those talks were so deep that Angie, on her own account and at her own risk, on October 6, 1999, had Billy Bob’s name tattooed on her groin, dreaming of the day when he would one day would see. And boy did she see it.

No wonder Angelina would have dazzled Billy Bob just by showing up in the elevator; it was an effect that she used to provoke in people, and that at that time, at the end of the 20th century, was reaching a point that we would define as peak if it weren’t for the fact that years later it would reach even higher rates. The world had a hard time discovering and appreciating Angelina Jolie, but when she did, she made her a sudden sexual icon and became obsessed with knowing all the details of her existence. The public was in luck, because Angelina had been a public figure since her birth and would soon prove to be a torrent of news, scandals and morbidity, far beyond her unquestionable and distressing beauty. This came from a perfect mix between her parents, the Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight and the model and actress Marcheline Bertrand, born Marcia Lynne (she would change her name as an adult). Voight was then an idol for midnight cowboy who was surrounded by thousands of admirers; Marcheline a typical spirit of its time, imbued with the hippie spirit. In 73 her son James was born, and in 75 Angelina. Marcheline gave up her career to raise her children, but a year after the birth of the little girl, everything was blown up. Jon Voight hooked up with college student Stacey Pickren as she played Ophelia and he played Hamlet in a montage of the play. The adultery devastated Marcheline, and Angelina would always tell that she held a strong grudge against her father for abandoning them; her mother, on the other hand, appeared as a luminous figure who would eventually become more than a mother, a friend, and one who had been betrayed: “When my father had an affair, he changed his life. He set her dream of a family life on fire,” she would later write. Another of Angelina’s reproaches to Jon Voight would be that she remembered her children to wear them on red carpets, not so much in daily life. In fact, her acting debut of hers occurred in the movie escape attemptdirected by Hal Ashbyin which, showing that family relationships were a little more complex than it seems, they all came out: the children, Jon, Marcheline in a cameo and also Stacey, playing a prostitute.