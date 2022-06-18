What would Dwayne Johnson be like if he played Kratos in the God of War series? Go crazy with this fan art

The rumor about the arrival of the series of God of War a Amazon Prime Video It has triggered the desire we have to see this long-awaited adaptation announced a long time ago, and about which we know almost nothing. An interview we conducted at the beginning of the year with Djimon Hounsou gave us a clue: What if this actor was chosen to give life to Kratos? But the truth is that I am not too convinced and I think there may be other options.

In social networks, one of the names that resonates the most is, of course, that of Dwayne Johnson (as if to give life to Kratos would have to be petado and bald. Children, there is physical preparation), and by chance of life I have come across a montage that I would love for you to see. East fan art I don’t know if I love it or hate it, so decide for yourself.

The fan art of Dwayne Johnson as Kratos that triumphs in social networks

As I have anticipated, I am not one of those who believes that the actor who gives life to Kratos he has to be bald, strong and tough-looking. That works and many could put themselves in your shoes. ✅

To be honest, I don’t really like it.. It is true that it has something that makes you stare at it with intensity, but in the end you end up thinking that Dwayne Johnson he is not the ideal actor. ✅

Kratos’ face in God of War has many possibilities in a television adaptation

If I have to stick with actors whose physical appearance is similar, I think they would fit the role much more. dave baptist either John Cenaalthough I think that Kratos needs high interpretive skills, and that is why it is Bautista my favorite (a priori). This man has shown that with sweat and effort, you can earn a place in the film industry.