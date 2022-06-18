What to watch today on TV? Saturday June 18, 2022 | TV

15.15 / COSMO

‘Angela’s ashes’

Angela’s Ashes. United Kingdom, 1999 (139 minutes). Director: Alan Parker. Cast: Robert Carlyle, Emily Watson, Joe Breen, Ciaran Owens.

Frank McCourt’s great novel, Pulitzer Prize winner and best seller, turns into images filmed with cold correctness, when the terrible story of an Irish family drowning in poverty required much more courage and, especially, more sleaze and dramatic power. Only a painstaking environmental reconstruction and the intense work of the actors, especially an immense Emily Watson, liven up the show somewhat.

15.40 / Four

‘Jurassic Park’

JurassicPark. USA, 1993 (120 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum.

Of course, Jurassic Park It’s not a round movie. But it is directed by Spielberg. And when he wants it that way, Spielberg can make just about anything work. You just have to see the differences between this movie and the ones that came after. Spielberg not only gets the viewer to stop thinking about the fact that the film has no script, but also creates two hours of entertainment supported by unbeatable special effects and also his talent as a visual narrator. You have it or you do not.

16.00 / TNT

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. UK, 2016 (130 minutes). Director: David Yachts. Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Colin Farrell, Alison Sudol.

At the time prequel and spin off from the adventures of Harry Potter, Fantastic beasts and where to find them born from the imagination of JK Rowling, who serves a wonderful script to David Yates, director of the last four films of the young magician. The fabulous adventure does not spare forays into the darkest realism and materializes the universes imagined by Rowling thanks to amazing special effects that do not overshadow the dramatic development of the story.

18.45 / Movistar Classics

‘Rebel Without a Cause’

Rebel Without a Cause. USA, 1955 (106 minutes). Director: Nicholas Ray. Cast: James Dean, Natalie Wood.

The name of Nicholas Ray should bring hundreds of would-be daring filmmakers to their knees. Virulent and indomitable, Ray traveled against the current and made cinema the center of his existence, to the point of allowing Wim Wenders to film him, dying and dying, in the memorable Lightning over water. The poetry that beat in the images of all his works explodes until reaching an unusual emotional tear in rebel without a cause, portrait of a group of young people under the halo of doom, characters as rebellious as the author who films them, faced with a stagnant society and shaken by ups and downs of hope and frustration.

21.30 / The Sixth

Juan José Millás, in ‘The Sixth Night’

Faced with the imminent Andalusian elections, the space La Sexta noche, presented by José Yélamo and Verónica Sanz, analyzes the keys to election day with the help of Antonio García Ferreras and Ana Pastor. In addition, the program will talk with the writer Juan José Millás and with the paleoanthropologist Juan Luis Arsuaga.

21.30 / The 1

Forced marriages, in ‘Weekly Report’

The report forced destinies addresses the issue of forced marriages and approaches how many Muslim women have experienced this tragic event, as well as investigating the differences between arranged marriages, which many consider a cultural issue, and forced marriages. Below is the report Philosophy, what for? Study the controversy in the teaching of this subject.

22.00 / TCM

‘The life of Adele’

La vie d’Adèle. France, 2013 (180 minutes). Director: Abdellatif Kechiche. Cast: Adèle Exarchopoulos, Léa Seydoux.

Tunisian Kechiche has already captured life itself on screen with wonders like La faute à Voltaire, The elusive Y Couscous. But he had never reached the amazing emotional depth of The life of Adele, in which he traces the sentimental education of a lesbian teenager to create an unfathomable, human and endearing film, although also lacerating, that grips the viewer’s sensibility and enthrones the power of the everyday, of the minimum, of a look, a gesture. .. Above all this rests the universal and the intimate at the same time, in a torrent of images that demonstrates that boundless emotions can be born from absolute simplicity. Like Rossellini did with I will Always Love You, or Godard with At the end of the escape Kechiche achieves with The life of Adele that all contemporary movies instantly age 20 years.

22.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Munich’

USA, 2005 (150 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Eric Bana, Daniel Craig, Ciarán Hinds, Mathieu Kassovitz.

In certain films, Steven Spielberg reveals the director he could have become: a passionate creator of images concerned with staging, not technical perfection, and a superlative storyteller who made no effort to colonize language with his visual modes. of the cinema That is, the author of Shark, Schindler’s List Y Saving Private Ryan, not the one of Liberty, The Terminal either War Horse. A) Yes, Munich It still remains one of the peaks of his career, a devastating and gloomy work, of unheard of sobriety, that follows in the footsteps of a command in charge of eliminating those responsible for the murder of 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team during the 1972 Olympic Games. A raw, bitter film that cries out against an eye for an eye and looks at the darkest edges of the human being.

22.00 / DMAX

The day to day of the 091 agents

The documentary series 091: police alert documents the work of police officers. This week’s delivery portrays how a team of agents carry out different interventions on the occasion of the deployment that the celebration of Gay Pride Day entails in Madrid. In addition, the city is on four anti-terrorist alert, so the body will be prepared for any type of unforeseen event that they may have to face.

23.35 / The 1

‘The olive’

Spain, 2016 (98 minutes). Director: Iciar Bollain. Interpreters Anna Castillo, Javier Gutiérrez, Manuel Cucala.

Icíar Bollaín turns to a somewhat naive story, yes, although presented with great conviction, which follows a young man who fights to recover an ancient tree that his family sold against the will of his grandfather. Personal rebellion and intergenerational relationships work as narrative engines.

23.40 / The 2

The possession of weapons in the United States, in ‘Thematic night’

The documentaries Gunshot Wounds Y The National Rifle Association: in the spotlight serve space Theme night to discuss the current state of gun ownership in America. The first of them analyzes armed violence in the country through the eyes of trauma surgeons and reveals intervention programs against violence in hospitals to combat this epidemic. In the United States, about 300 people are shot every day, about 116,000 victims each year. More than 35,000 of them will die from their injuries. The second paper studies how, for years, the National Rifle Association has exercised its political power in the United States over gun control and possession rights, overcoming the debates generated after successive mass shootings, from Columbine to Newtown and Charleston.

0.10 / Movistar Classics

‘The professionals’

USA, 1966 (100 minutes). Director: Richard Brooks. Cast: Burt Lancaster, Lee Marvin, Robert Ryan, Jack Palance, Claudia Cardinale.

In one of the last sequences of The professionals, Corresponding to the film’s theoretical climax, former comrades Lee Marvin and Jack Palance go head to head in a desolate landscape while yelling at each other about the meaning of revolution. Such was the unfortunately forgotten cinema of today Richard Brooks: unpredictable, electric, overflowing. Under an almost light appearance, The professionals hides a bitter and terrible western, which subverts the mythical heroism of the genre to delve into a painful portrait of betrayed friendships.

