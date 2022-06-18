What to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Movistar+ June 17 – 19: 40 premieres

We have had many, many premieres this week, a total of no less than 70 that have been arriving from Monday to Friday, and there will also be this weekend. In fact, we have up to 40 premieres to watch.

Netflix, which premieres 7 titles between now and Sunday, has among its highlights the film Spiderhead, with a Chris Hemsworth having a great time in the trailer for a (half) mad scientist in a film by Joseph Kosinski (Tron Legacy) that just came out of the critical mega-success of Maverick: Top Gun, in which an inmate in a state-of-the-art prison begins to put in doubt the purpose of what they are administering: drugs capable of controlling emotions.

In Amazon Prime Video they stand out the summer i fell in love, a multi-generational drama revolving around a love triangle between a girl and two brothers, the changing relationships between mothers and children, and the enduring power of a strong female friendship. It’s a coming of age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of a perfect summer. From the creator Jenny Han, author of the bestselling novel series To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.

My Fake Boyfriend Andrew has a serious problem: he can’t get away from the toxic boyfriend who just left him. His nosy friends decide to help him by creating “Cristiano”, a perfect new fake boyfriend to show off on social media. Problem solved, right? Well no. When Cristiano goes viral and becomes a global sensation, Andrew meets, in real life, the boy of his dreams, Rafi.

Y The world is yours third installment of the particular Andalusian trilogy that began with the delirious and stupendous The World is Ours in which this time its authors shoot with irony at the wealthy classes and elites of Spain: Rafi is penniless and sneaks into the hunt organized by the Marchioness who brings together all the Spanish high society to sell them her business and get out of the rut once and for all. Inside her is Fali, who is no longer her compadre. Both will realize that hunting is not what it seems, and that the future of the country is being decided on the farm.

At Disney + we have up to 18 installments of the children’s series babytv and a handful of movies and series like the classic maximum anxiety, Alfred Hitchcock’s parody of comedic genius Mel Brooks; the docu-series Mars, produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard -the tandem behind the masterful Apollo 13 with Tom Hanks- and that deals with the first colonization of the red planet. Y margaretin which a deadly car accident ends up sending several characters into a spiral of destruction in a film with Mark Ruffalo (Marvel saga), Anna Paquin (X-Men) and Matt Damon (Bourne, The Last Duel).

NETFLIX SERIES JUNE 2022

June 17

she, season 2

Neighbor Wars Season 2

you don’t know who i am

June 18

Spriggan

NETFLIX MOVIES JUNE 2022

June 17

spider-head

NETFLIX DOCUMENTS JUNE 2022

June 17

The Mitchell Effect

June 19

Ben Crump: The Advocate for African Americans

MOVISTAR+ FILMS JUNE 2022

friday 17

The Duke

Premieres on M+(dial 11) Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren in a funny and heartwarming British comedy based on a shocking true story. Directed by Roger Michell (Notting Hill, Morning Glory).

Sunday 19

To Olivia. direct premiere

Premieres by M+ (dial 11). Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) stars as writer Roald Dahl in this intense biopic that delves into the underbelly of his family life.

DOCUMENTARIES MOVISTAR+ JUNE 2022

Saturday 18

The story of Paranormal Activities

Premieres 2 by M+ (dial 12). This is the story of ‘Paranormal Activity’ and its unlikely success, a film directed by someone with no experience in cinema, starring completely unknown actors, with a budget that barely reached ten thousand euros and which was shot in just seven days with a digital camera.

Sunday 19

We need to talk about Cosby

Premieres by M+ (dial 11). This documentary reflects on and explores the achievements and crimes of Bill Cosby, a world star and television icon who made history with ‘The Bill Cosby Hour’, a show that showed how a black family escaped the stereotypes of the time and defended education and social inclusion. His talent paved the way for new generations of black artists, but his mask fell when he was accused of sexual assault by more than 60 women, a crime for which he was tried and convicted.

Amazon Prime Video series, movies and documentaries for June 2022

June 17

the summer i fell in love

My Fake Boyfriend

the world is yours

DISNEY+ SERIES JUNE 2022

June 17

BabyTv: Charlie & The Numbers

BabyTv: Charlie & The Alphabet

BabyTv: Charlie & The Shapes

BabyTv: Little Lolva visits the farm

BabyTv: Little Lola visits de city

BabyTv: The Post Train

Baby TV: Rocco

BabyTv: Snail Trail

BabyTv: Mona & Sketch

BabyTv: Dino & the egg hunts

BabyTv: The Tiny Bunch

BabyTv: Ahoy pirates

BabyTv: Stitches

BabyTv: Toto’s Kindergarten

BabyTv: Songs & Rhymes

BabyTv: What a wonderful day

BabyTv: Giggle Wiggle

BabyTv: the egg band

DISNEY+ MOVIES JUNE 2022

June 17

Mars

margaret

the fat one was mounted

maximum anxiety

Series Filmin June 2022

June 17

The fragrance of first love

The love between two women, in adolescence and maturity, beats strongly in this Taiwanese series, chosen by Variety as one of the best international series of 2021.

Movies Filmin June 2022

June 17

A little plan… how to save the planet

Louis Garrel directs this fresh and endearing little green film about a boy looking to fund a project to save the world.

Documentaries Filmin June 2022

June 17

Art&Film

Vermeer, Da Vinci, Velázquez, Arcimboldo or Basquiat are some of the protagonists of this new series of documentaries that will delight art lovers. Seven films that reveal to us the hidden side of the works that have made history, and of some of the painters and photographers that have invaded our collective visual imagination.