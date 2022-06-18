What things do they have in common?









George Clooney and Julia Robertstwo of the most recognized actors worldwide, meet again on screen to co-star in a romantic comedy, ticket to paradisewhere both actors will give life to a separate marriage that she has to get back together to prevent her daughter from making the same mistakes she did in love. According to Universal Pictures, in charge of distribution, the film is expected to be released in the fall of 2022.

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star ticket to paradise Clooney and Roberts maintain a true friendship both on and off the screen and it is not the first time they have shared credits in the cinema, since both actors have worked together in front of the cameras in other films such as ocean’s lift (2001), ocean’s twelve (2004) or moneymonster (2016). Now, both actors will put themselves in the hands of Ol Parkera specialist in the genre after directing the titles The exotic Marigold hotel (2011) and Mamma mia! here we go again (2018), the musical starring Meryl Streep. But, what are the future projects of each actor? Julia Roberts is pending to produce the series The last thing he told me (the last thing he said to mein Spanish) for the Apple TV+ platform, as well as starring alongside Sean Penn Gaslita fiction that will focus on the lesser-known characters of the peripheral plots of the Watergate scandal.









Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared screen George Clooney with Julia Roberts in 2006 when he was honored at the 21st AMC Awards GTRES George Clooneyfor his part, premiered his last film as a director in December 2020, midnight skyafter several years away from Hollywood and the cameras because of the work he performs at the Foundation for Justice that he created in 2016 and his recent paternity, since his two children, the twins Ella and Alexander, were born on June 6, 2017.

What do Julia Roberts and George Clooney have in common? It has been around 30 years since both actors made their debut on screen and became big stars in Hollywood. Now, Both Roberts and Clooney are considered two of the greatest actors and icons of the 1990s and 2000s. and they are a clear reference for future generations. They have shared a screen and maintain a great friendship, but do you know what brought them together? Do you know what tastes and activities they share? Take note. sex-symbol from the 90s: Julia Roberts and George Clooney were two of the most handsome of their time, to the point that they judged their beauty as an excuse to achieve fame in the cinema. With resilience and a lot of patience, both performers managed to get rid of that stigma, showing their full potential as actors. A data? Julia Roberts likes her so much and she has so much charisma that she has 13 People’s Choice Awards (six of them won in the 1990s alone). The Oscar, hardly: Because of the above, they were never taken seriously despite the fact that both began their artistic careers in Hollywood in the late 1980s and early 1990s. She debuted in 1988 with mystic pizza and achieved worldwide fame in 1990 with beautiful woman, but it was not until 2001 that the academy recognized his acting talent. Clooney, for her part, debuted at the age of five on television and rose to fame in the series emergencies (1994). With all that, the academy did not recognize her work until a decade later, when Julia Roberts won the Oscar for best actress for Erin Brockovich (2000) and Clooney, the best supporting actor for Syrian (2006). Co-stars in five films: ocean’s lift (2001), Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002), ocean’s twelve (2004), August (2013) and moneymonster (2016) are the films in which both actors have shared credits. In 2022, the new comedy in which they star will be added to the list, ticket to paradise. Social causes, by flag: is one of the pillars of Clooney and Roberts. He created a charitable foundation to promote justice in all its aspects and she is completely committed to the Black Lives Matter movement, environmentalism and the elections in the United States. brand ambassadors: Due to their extensive career and professionalism, but above all because they are Hollywood stars, Clooney and Roberts have been the official faces of two brands: Nespresso and Lancôme, respectively. It is common to see them as advertising ambassadors.







Julia Roberts, activist in the US elections Julia Roberts motivated citizens to vote for Biden