What Sylvester Stallone’s Proposed Rocky Ending Was Like That Producers Rejected

The history of the conception of Rocky is already known: Sylvester StalloneIn addition to being the protagonist, he was the author of the script for the film that won three Oscars. However, although his idea was accepted by the producers, he underwent various modifications until he reached the big screen. One such change included the ending of the film, which was considered too pessimistic by investors.

In the initial plot, Rocky refuses to take the bribe from the mob and fight in a very tough combat with Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Although the Italian-American has the victory in his hands, he does not finish off his rival, he decides to hold on until the end and loses the battle on points. Despite the defeat, the journalists pounce on Rocky, who, stunned by the blows and the noise of the crowd, is only interested in finding his beloved Adrianna (Talia Shire).

Why not even the post-credits scene was spared from criticism

Nevertheless, in the original idea the actor had decided that his character would receive that money offered and will not fight Apollo. Consequently, he would fulfill his girlfriend’s dream and live without financial worries. Then, the producers considered that closing to be too pessimisticsince it explained the difficulties of the working class to stand out in the world of power, it was very hopeless in a post-Vietnam war era and, among other things, it also expressed how the weight of money modified people’s values.

“The character was very dark. In fact, he gave up the fight at the end. And Mickey (Burgess Meredith) himself turns out to be a very angry and racist man. And the reason Rocky throws the fight is because he doesn’t want to get involved in this kind of world, ”Sylvester Stallone explained in an interview picked up by The Hollywood Reporter. “I’d rather be who I was and have all this hate around me and all that”, added the actor.

The also director revealed that the first person he showed the original text to was his then-wife, Czack. “And she goes. ‘Oh. I don’t like Rocky he looks so nasty’. Because he had made it very street and unrepentant. He didn’t have the attitude that he eventually ended up with. So I went back and rewrote and rewrote”, he recalled.

Also, who later starred Rambo, recounted that in a “writing frenzy” he conceived a 90-page script in three days. “And maybe 10 percent stayed in the final script”, recognized the actor.

Rocky the United States premiered on December 3, 1976, while in Argentina it could be seen from June 23 of the following year. The story narrates the search for the American dream by Rocky Balboa, a young man from the lower class who is dedicated to collecting the credits of a Philadelphia lender. Although he has talent for boxing, he lacks motivation, but the eFind yourself before the unique opportunity to fight for the heavyweight title and for the love of a woman.

The film quickly became a huge success. Consequently, it grossed over $117 million in the US alone and won three Oscars: Best Film, Best Director and Best Editing. Stallone became a star and the story continued until reaching the fifth installment, then it continued Rocky Balboa in 2006, until the last believe I and II, released in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

