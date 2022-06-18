what is it, how to make it and what are its uses
It is incredible that many players are still discovering new things in Minecraft. In the last guide I revealed to you the existence of the Dispenser and now I tell you everything you need to know about his brother: the releaser. Both objects have a similar function, but in practice their utility is very different.
Dropper in Minecraft: the pinnacle of comfort
The Dropper is a block with a similar function to the Dispenser: it stores items and ejects them when interacted with via a redstone circuit. Unlike the Dispenser, it releases objects as they are inserted.
To craft a Dropper you need x7 Rock Blocks and x1 Redstone. Once crafted, connect the Dropper to a redstone circuit starting at a lever, button, or pressure plate.
- If you enter throwables and projectiles, the Dropper will drop them without casting or consuming them. TNT does not activate on exit.
- You can store objects in any chest that you have in front
- By crafting several and filling them with certain items, you can organize and streamline inventory management. For example: new pickaxes, axes, swords and armor pieces within reach of a button press.
- If you put buckets of water in, it will drop the bucket. The Releaser does not “activate” objects like the Dispenser.