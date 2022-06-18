what is it, how to make it and what are its uses

It is incredible that many players are still discovering new things in Minecraft. In the last guide I revealed to you the existence of the Dispenser and now I tell you everything you need to know about his brother: the releaser. Both objects have a similar function, but in practice their utility is very different.

Dropper in Minecraft: the pinnacle of comfort

The Dropper is a block with a similar function to the Dispenser: it stores items and ejects them when interacted with via a redstone circuit. Unlike the Dispenser, it releases objects as they are inserted.

To craft a Dropper you need x7 Rock Blocks and x1 Redstone. Once crafted, connect the Dropper to a redstone circuit starting at a lever, button, or pressure plate.





If you enter throwables and projectiles , the Dropper will drop them without casting or consuming them. TNT does not activate on exit.

You can store objects in any chest

that you have in front By crafting several and filling them with certain items, you can organize and streamline inventory management. For example: new pickaxes, axes, swords and armor pieces within reach of a button press.

If you put buckets of water in, it will drop the bucket. The Releaser does not “activate” objects like the Dispenser.

