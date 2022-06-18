What Happened Immediately After Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock At The Oscars

When it seemed that everything had been said about Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars, new voices arrive that give more details about what happened at the awards ceremony.

The last to speak was the producer and actor Tyler Perry, a friend of both involved, who was present at the Dolby Theater. Perry was one of the people, along with Denzel Washington, who rushed to talk to Will Smith during the show’s break, immediately after the incident.

In a conversation organized by the Tribeca Film Festival, Perry clarified that he went to Smith to “de-escalate” the tension, and not to comfort him, but before he went to check if Chris Rock was okay after the slap. “Being friends with both of them has been very difficult”, he has confessed.

“Believe me, it was very painful for all of us in that room, painful for Chris, who was a champion in the way he handled it. But I want you to understand that something happened that was extremely painful for Will as well. It is not an excuse. He was completely wrong about what he did. But something caused it, this is so out of everything he is, “said the actor and producer in the talk with the journalist Gayle King.

ROBYN BECK via AFP via Getty Images Denzel Washinton and Tyler Perry, with Will Smith after the slap.

When he approached Smith, Perry explains that “he was devastated.” “You couldn’t believe what had happened. You couldn’t believe that he had done it ”, he tells about the reaction of the protagonist of Williams method. “I’m looking this man in the eye thinking, ‘What are you doing? This is your night’. And to go all the way to this moment, to win an Oscar, which was one of the great moments of his career and that he wanted so desperately, and for something like this to happen … “, the producer reflected on the incident that clouded Smith’s victory and the entire gala.

Perry has also revealed that he believes that the actor “is reflecting to try to understand what happened”, and that the reaction at the gala was the result of childhood traumas that have not been adequately treated.

In the days after the Oscars, Smith apologized to Chris Rock, members of the Academy, award nominees and all the guests at the gala, and also resigned from his academic position. For his part, the institution banned him from any event for the next ten years.

His wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, the unwitting protagonist of the incident as the object of Chris Rock’s ridicule, has also referred to the slap on several occasions. She the last time she was a few weeks ago in an episode about alopecia on her show Red Table Talkwhere it was clearer than other times.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent and valid men have a chance to heal, talk it out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need both of you. And we actually need each other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are still doing what we’ve been doing for the last 28 years, and that’s trying to figure out what we call life together. Thank you for listening”, reflected the actress.

For his part, Rock has joked about the matter in some of his shows, has confessed that “he is dealing with this shit”, and that in the future he will speak at length about it.

Oscars 2022 red carpet see the gallery