What future projects does Vin Diesel have?

Fast 9 is already one of the most successful projects of the time we live in, still in the midst of a pandemic and with movie theaters recovering from the situation. That is why many projects, many plans and many ideas are still pending execution. And the career of Vin Diesel, a great star in Hollywood, could not be otherwise, so it is the perfect time to see what the leader of several franchises has in his portfolio, for which he continues to prepare projects, as he told us ago not long exclusively for Action. Above all, the actor dreamed of building Hannibal, his epic trilogy, directed and starring himself, which he has been trying to put on his feet for 15 years, for which he spent several months in Spain, visiting places like Sagunto and for which he would leave Fast and Angry for a while.

“So the next time I play a soldier, it will finally be a role I’ve been dreaming about and working on for a long time. A role for which, in fact, I spent several months in Spain 15 years ago, working on it. And I was in Sagunto and I was able to touch the stones of the walls that Aníbal Barca crossed. So yes, the next soldier I play will finally be Hannibal Barca, the Carthaginian general who attacked Rome 200 years before Christ”, he told us then.

But it is not the only thing he has planned. The actor already had in his hands the scripts for Furya, the fourth installment of Riddick, and xXx 4, where he would meet Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson or Ice Cube, in addition to preparing a female spin off of Fast and Furious. “… I have created a really cool female spin off just in case, in the future, if the saga continues and I decide to do my dream project, which is the Aníbal Barca trilogy, I wanted to start some spin off that would allow the Fast and Furious mythology and universe to continue. So I’ve created a female spinoff because I love the characters and that’s just one of the spinoffs I’ve created for the studio. And it’s a way of returning the favor to the studio in a way, because they’ve always supported me.” The actor said about the spin off…

Right now it’s true that he works with Marvel on Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, and with the ARK animated series, but in real action and beyond Fast and Furious 10… which project will the actor choose?

Jesus Usero

COMMENT ON FACEBOOK

©actioncine

★

ACTION Magazine

Add to Flipboard Magazine.