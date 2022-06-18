What does Kate Middleton eat? Vip food: from Cristiano Ronaldo to Mariah Carey Cook

Who doesn’t love to eat? The table always puts everyone in agreement and VIPs are no exception. Everyone has their own preferences: yes, some appear extravagant, but others are downright common. For example, did you know that the Baked chicken the favorite dish of the future King of England – William, the Duke of Cambridge – and his brother Harry? It seems to be a must during the (rare) family dinners, when their respective spouses – Kate and Meghan – themselves are brought to the stove.

Another passionate about cooking is the former English footballer David Beckham: once even managed to enter the place of Massimo Bottura’s fires. Which, we are sure, also likes wife Victoria, successful designer. True !, she prefers a diet based on fish and vegetables, but chef Bottura’s carbonara, three Michelin stars at the Osteria Francescana in Modena, if granted. As documented by the photos that have traveled around the world.

The diehards of football will know, however, that Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo loves protein recipes: chicken is also a must for him. In Hollywood, the actress’s drinks are all the rage Gwyneth Paltrowas well as colored diets – the purple pop star Mariah Carey above all – of stars and divetti. Between anecdotes, dishes, culinary obsessions of all kinds, here are ten tasty characters to tell.

