What are the couple’s plans?

Jennifer is grateful for this new chance at love and ready to start a family with Ben Affleck. Photo: Getty

Jennifer López is enjoying one of the best moments of her personal life, as she showed that the second parts can be better than the first. JLo, who got engaged in April to actor Ben Affleck, He has declared that he is currently experiencing one of his best personal moments. The Bronx diva, who these days has released several revelations about her past in the documentary Jennifer Lopez: Halftimefrom Netflix, gave an interview to good morning america, in which she declared that for her everything that is to come is fascinating, but that she dedicates herself to living one day at a time. “I love the idea of ​​the future and what we can create, but I’m looking forward to enjoying this moment.”

The actress, singer and businesswoman referred, of course, to her courtship with Ben Affleck, with whom she had a love relationship for two years, between 2002 and 2004, which was about to culminate at the altar. “It’s a beautiful love story where we get a second chance…This is really rare, precious, a beautiful thing, and we don’t think everything is guaranteed.”

Altar List

The artist, mother of Max and Emme, 14, declared herself optimistic about what is to come, next to the man who asked her to marry him again in April of this year. “I love my career, but nothing satisfies me more than being able to build my family with someone I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family as the two of us.”

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck debut 230 billion love nest

It was insistently rumored that Jennifer would have secretly married, but the versions were denied, although according to those close to the star they told Us Weekly, “He will say that he is in no hurry to get married, but his best friends think otherwise. The truth is that if Ben wanted to move forward and get married this summer, Jennifer would be totally up for it.”