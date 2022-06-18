welcome to the circular economy challenge

Share

Fairphone’s new Easy plan reinvents the method of enjoying technology, and will also help us respect the environment by taking care of the life cycles of your phones.

the dutch company Fairphone He had already presented us at the end of last year 2021 to his fourth modular smartphone, although to the most sustainable model of mobile industry he still needed to give that further twist to his business strategy to become a 100% circular device and respectful.

They were aware at Fairphone, so this cool new Fairphone 4 5G is now going to be offered with a new plan Easy which will target the circular economyand in the process will try to revolutionize the way we consume technology.

Fairphone’s idea is, in fact, that never have to buy a smartphone againand already directly in the same press release in which they announced their plan Easythe European manufacturer showed us that they are very serious with this innovative subscription servicewhich in the words of the company “takes your circular ambitions to the next level”.

Here we leave the link to fairphone easy adand now we continue explaining the proposal:

There are already other manufacturers and operators that are offering us similar options for renting devices, although in the case of Fairphone they go a step further because the idea of ​​the Dutch is that we never buy the smartphone or consider it oursbut rather that we subscribe and use it for a monthly amount that will have bonuses if we take care of the smartphone or if we return it in good condition, for example.

Not in vain, Fairphone wants to propose a 100% circular system in which they condition the devices, you use them for as many months as you want and the terminal returns to the conditioned arena again for its next userchanging the parts that are needed because we are facing a totally modular device and with the highest repairability score of iFixit, a 10 out of 10.

With Fairphone Easy, the Dutch manufacturer offers us to extend its product management beyond the actual sale, covering their entire life cycle and recovering them afterwards to recycle them or give them a new life with a new user.

At service Easy a smartphone is included Fairphone 4 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, as well as the possible replacement or repair of the same in case of breakdowns or breakages, adding the maintenance and all the necessary updates. The saving is in the care you give to the terminal, because the better you keep it and the longer you have it, the less you will pay each month.

A) Yes, Fairphone ensures responsible use and a much more sustainable electronic product life cycle, encouraging prolonged use and ensuring both its reuse and correct recycling of the failed components.

The service can be hired for now in the Netherlands from the manufacturer’s official website, although it is expected to be extended to more markets, and the prices that Fairphone proposes are the following:

Fairphone Easy (3 months).- €34/month

Fairphone Easy (12 months).- €29/month

Fairphone Easy (36 months).- €24/month

Fairphone Easy (60 months).- €21/month

Of course, from Fairphone they put us all the facilities so that we can enjoy from the first day and without problems of our new ecological smartphone, although the manufacturer Does not include charger or cable in the serviceso we will have to have a USB type-C cable and a wall charger.

Yes we include a protective back coveras well as a screen protector that arrives from the factory, adding the advantages already listed with lifetime warrantyfree repair or replacement of parts (1 time per year if we talk about battery and glasses) and software troubleshooting, in addition to the complete replacement of the mobile in case it does not work within 48 hours.

Why Fairphone Easy represents the sustainable revolution of the mobile industry

As those responsible for Fairphone told us in the published notes, their market studies confirm an average life of our smartphones between 2 and 3 yearswhich for them is a very short life cycle that e-waste grows above acceptable levels.

In fact, they explain only 15% of mobile phones are recycled correctly, and that the industry’s carbon footprint and CO2 emissions have only risen and risen in recent times. They also say that Most of these emissions are produced during the production process.so it is ideal to ensure that mobiles are as modular as possible and allow us both simple repairs and hardware improvements.

According to them, Fairphone Easy would encourage users to keep your mobiles longer by lowering their cost as they increase the time of use, also assuring all their clients a full warranty throughout the product’s life cycle, adding software updates and repairs of any component that can be damaged. This is also included in the price and without additional costs.

His idea is to slow down what we know as technological obsolescence, proposing another way of consuming technology and avoiding its rapid discontinuation that most manufacturers handle for their devices.

Fairphone is also proud to control the entire cycle of your smartphones better than anyone elsefrom production to delivery to its users through the reconditioning and return to the circular economy or replacement and correct recycling of units reaching the end of their useful life.

It is a great idea that many should sign up, and that we applaud from here to encourage other manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprints with measures of this type… And you, how much would you pay per month to always use a new iPhone or the best Galaxy S on duty every year?

