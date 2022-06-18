“We only write the male perspective”

All of it medieval and armored, final duel will not only mean the return of Ridley Scott to period cinema. It will also be the first film with a script written half by Matt Damon (who co-stars in the film with Adam Driver) Y Ben Affleck, Almost a quarter of a century after The unstoppable Will Hunting.

However: the Bostonian duo does not take charge of the libretto alone, but rather signs it together with nicole holofcener (Can you ever forgive me?) In an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via IndieWire), Damon has explained how the work has been distributed, and has also given a few clues about the development of the film.

Let’s remember that final duel will narrate the challenge that took place in 14th century France between Jean de Carrouges (Damon) and Jacques Le Gris (Driver) when the latter accused the former of having raped his wife, Marguerite (Jodie Eat). The film, indicates Matt Damon, will not only pick up one version of the event, but will follow the example of kurosawa in Rashomon, narrating three different versions according to each character.

“It’s a story about perspective,” explains the actor and screenwriter. “There’s the two gentlemen, and then there’s Marguerite. So Ben and I wrote the male perspectives and Nicole Holofcener wrote the female point of view. That’s the architecture of the movie.”

On the other hand, Damon points out that he and Affleck have learned four things since that 1997 film that gave them their Oscar. “When we write The unstoppable Will Hunting, we didn’t know anything about structure, so we wrote thousands of pages,” he explains. He continues, “Having spent 30 years making movies, we’ve learned something about structuring a script and everything has gone so much faster.”

On the other hand, it seems that he and Affleck have taken a liking to sitting at the desk together again. “I think we’ll write a lot more in the future because it hasn’t taken as long as we thought. It’s been a lot of fun,” he notes.

final duel will premiere out of competition in Venice 2021. Its premiere in commercial theaters will take place on October 15th.