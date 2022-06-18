We have the most wanted photos of Natalie Portman on the beach

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 03/05/2022 10:43 a.m.

Natalie Portman She is one of the actresses of the moment, especially youAfter confirming that it will be the new Thor of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. The actress returns through the front door to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in a new movie with Chris Hemsworth and that it is scheduled to be released on July 8 of this same year. It is clear that to roll the film Natalie had to get very fit, because in this case she plays the female version of Thor, one of the most anticipated superheroines. And the truth is that the actress is fitter than ever, as shown by sporting abs of steel on the shores of Bronte, Sydney.

And it is that, the paparazzi They caught the actress 40 years oldin a bikini accompanied by her husband, the dancer Benjamin Millepied enjoying a beautiful day of sun and beach.

The protagonist of ‘Black Swan’ was seen having a great time with her husband, the dancer and choreographer while taking a bath and sunbathing. In addition, they gave us the odd moment of the most romantic, like when they passionately kissed like two lovebirds.

The Oscar winner opted for a sport style swimsuit Navy blue with white straps. The swimsuit paid homage to the city she was visiting since advertised the Bondi Club, Bondi Beach. It jumps to view in the images the marked abdomen perfectly defined and her slender figure.

Additionally, she paired the swimsuit with a Los Angeles Doggers baseball cap in the same color. We were able to see the natural beauty of the actress since she was not wearing makeup and wore a bow.

For his part, the choreographer wore a navy blue swimsuit with a floral print and a matching sleeveless shirt that he would later take off to take a dip. In the snapshots of him shirtless we see a Abstract tattoo on the abdomen that draws a lot of attention.

