We discover the most romantic facet of Julia Roberts

Updated: 02/01/2022 11:53 a.m.

Julia Roberts, little given to talking to the press about her private life, seems to have discovered the perfect channel to share her feelings with the public: her Instagram account, a social network on which she has been unleashed for a season to the delight of her delighted followers. to discover the most personal secrets of the star and her family. Julia and Danny Moder They met in 2001 during the filming of the movie ‘El Mexicano’, in which he worked as director of photography. It was a real crush. They were married the following year at his ranch in Taos, New Mexico, and have had three children: Phinnaeus and Hazel (age 17) and Henry (14).

Unlike Angelina Jolie or Tom Cruise, Julia has never charged for presenting her children: Oprah Winfrey has had the exclusive free of charge in all three cases, since the actress took advantage of promotional interviews to show the photos of the little ones.

Since then, he had kept total discretion that he has now broken in his profile, controlling at all times what to show about his family. And how to do it. Thus, in November of last year she celebrated the anniversary of her twins with a tender image taken from the family album: “17 of the sweetest years of my life,” she commented with 17 birthday cake emojis. Emma Roberts, cousin of the little ones and one of the most fashionable actresses in Hollywood, then sent them a congratulation in the form of hearts.

In 2020, the protagonist of ‘Pretty woman’ celebrated ‘coming of age’ of her marriage with a photo kissing her husband on the cheek: «18 years! Hell yes,” was the cute dedication. The following year she played a ‘selfie’ on the beach which showed her complicity in the foreground. Without filters and without makeup, natural and spontaneous.

Now, on the occasion of husband’s 53rd birthdayJulia Roberts has publicly declared her love for him. The ‘posting’ is a romantic message accompanied by a photo of Danny surfing, his favorite sport: «Happy everything. You make my world go round.” And you can not miss the cake, the gift and a bright heart. How beautiful everything!

