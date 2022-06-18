We discover the eccentricities of the villa that Leonardo DiCaprio sells in Malibu

Lagencia-Crush Updated: 11/29/2021 5:16 p.m.

Leo DiCaprio is an expert when it comes to the real estate business. He owns several villas, mansions and residences throughout Malibu that he sells and exchanges for more luxurious ones or that are better suited to the vital and professional moment he is living at that moment.

Now it’s her turn majestic beachfront mansion in carbon beach, malibu and that the winner of an academy Oscar has just sold for just over ten million dollars.

Building originally built in 1950 It is completely renovated and although it only has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, it is characterized by its spaciousness, light and beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean in all its rooms.

In addition, the house has eccentric and expensive detail that we will reveal in the last photo and that it is the icing on the cake that has surely made the buyer not think about it when purchasing the home.

This sober access with a garage for two cars from the rear, does not indicate anything of what you will find inside – Lagencia-Crush

The house is built on a land of 700 square meters with a total of 167 square meters built on two floors.

Gives you time for a quick swim in the Pacific Ocean before dinner – Lagencia-Crush

From the mansion you can access the beach just by going down these stairs. A luxury, which is paid.

Wood and glass to not miss a sunset – Lagencia-Crush

This is the terrace of the house, ideal for relaxing while listening to the sound of the waves while reading a book.

The house, despite being built in 1950, is completely renovated – Lagencia-Crush

All rooms, including the living room, have large windows with sea views. The light and the lullaby of the sea floods all the rooms, which transmits peace and serenity.

With one eye on the potato omelette and the other on the sunset. Of course, the lamp on the countertop, we kind of don’t see it – Lagencia-Crush

The kitchen open to the living room with two countertops is simple but more than enough in Leo DiCaprio’s mansion.

Sleep with the lullaby of the waves. Think about it – Lagencia-Crush

One of the three rooms with bathroom and views that make this mansion an ideal refuge at any time of the year.

But beware, here comes the real attraction of the house. A terrace that lends itself to all kinds of parties, barbecues or simply relaxing accompanied by a good book or your favorite series.

Looking at this photo, you can feel the sea breeze – Lagencia-Crush

If you do an imagination exercise you can see Leo with his current girlfriend Camila Morronesunbathing on one of the sun loungers on the wooden terrace.

Eye, the definitive detail appears on the left – Lagencia-Crush

In this mansion that literally offers light, luxury, tranquility and lends itself to enjoying life, something is missing and that something is a spa that Leo has built on the terrace porch with access from the living room, to enjoy romantic and relaxing baths with your partner even if it rains. Can there be one more millionaire whim?

Camila Morrone and Leo DiCaprio take their baths in this spa – Lagencia-Crush

