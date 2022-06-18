Walmart to raise wages for pharmacy workers

Starting next week, Walmart said it would raise pharmacy technician salaries to push the average salary for the position above $20 an hour. he also promised More frequent salary increases based on experience and time at the retailerwhich executives believe will help attract and retain pharmacy employees.

“We’re sending a strong signal to pharmacy technicians everywhere that Walmart is serious about attracting top talent and giving them the tools to build a successful career,” the company said.

Walmart said that too plans to hire 5,000 new pharmacy technicians this year. The starting pay for pharmacy technicians will not change. It ranges from $15 to more than $22 per hour.

Pharmacy technicians, who are certified to help pharmacists fill prescriptions and can answer customer questions, earned an average of $17.66 an hour, or $36,740 a year, in 2021, according to the Department of Labor. Salary increased 8% from 2019, the data shows.

The large retail pharmacies They’ve spent much of the past year struggling to adequately staff their locations, as many pharmacies scrambled to dole out vaccines, Covid-19 tests and other pandemic services. They did so while dealing with Covid-19 outbreaks in their own ranks and a generally tight job market.

Earlier this year, some US pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS closed on weekends due to staff shortages as the Omicron variant spread through workplaces.

Walmart and others aim grow your healthcare business to find new revenue streams, which means competition for those workers remains fierce.

Pharmacies including CVS Health Corp. CVS -0.29% ▼ and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA 0.77% ▲ they have promised to raise wages to compete for workers.

The case of other pharmacies in the US that are beginning to raise the salary of pharmaceutical workers.

CVS said last year it would raise the average hourly minimum wage to $15 by July; it did not specify salary levels for technicians. The company has said it plans to spend $600 million to raise workers’ pay over the next three years.

On Wednesday, CVS CFO Shawn Guertin said the company has remained competitive on salary. “We’ve done well,” Mr. Guertin said at a health industry conference when asked if the company had invested enough in wages to compete. “And I think it was fortunate that we launched that movement before a lot of this took off in full force.”

A CVS spokesman said Wednesday that pharmacy technicians have a starting hourly rate of more than $15, though he didn’t say what that rate is.

The technicians of walgreens pharmacy they will start earning a minimum of $16 an hour this year, up from the current minimum of $15 an hour, the company said Wednesday. New hires also receive a $1,250 signing bonus, which is paid in two installments.

CVS and Walgreens have nearly 19,000 locations in the US combined. Walmart and its Sam’s Club department store chain have about 5,000 locations in the US.

