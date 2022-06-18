Walmart employee explodes for robbery and abuse in toy aisle

According to what is indicated by the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic, ant theft can generate losses of up to 10,000 million pesos a year.

The employee shows, within a short video, how complete products are missing from their packaging and even shows some disassembled and with missing pieces.

The mistreatment of the facilities, products and leaving garbage unrelated to what is sold to the establishment is common to occur within supermarkets, as pointed out by a job.

In Mexico there is a great variety of options for Mexicans to make their purchases, markets, self-service stores, warehouses, supply centers and supermarkets; however, within the latter there has been a problem, as an employee of the Walmart chain points out in a short video showing how some consumers make more use of the facilities within the toy aisle, reason that caused a Walmart employee to explode due to people stealing and mistreating products, causing damage to facilities and causing problems for workers.

A growing problem that affects millions of establishments is undoubtedly losses related to mistreatment of products and ant theft, an aspect that, according to the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex), generates losses of more than 10,000 million pesos a year. In the same way, and according to what has been pointed out by experts, this aspect generates a reduction of between 25 and 30 percent of the income of the businesses, and it can decrease up to 15 percent of the companies’ inventory.

Walmart employee explodes for theft and mistreatment of facilities in toy aisle

Within a short video it can be seen how a Walmart employee explodes when arriving at the toy aisle, where he shows a series of mistreatment and missing products, pointing out that it is common for this to happen in this aisle, where consumers dislodge toys. products, mistreat and even break, in addition to leaving food and garbage that does not belong to the place.

As can be seen in the video, the aisle known as the toy aisle is messy and in poor condition, emotionally causing the disgust of the employee who exposes everything that happens within a business day in a supermarket, although within the video the network user refers to what happened, with multiple high-sounding words, with which he seeks to signal his growing dissatisfaction, he accuses the parents of some little ones, for not entering discipline, since these are those who regularly go to this corridor.

Within the video you can see, how missing, the Pokémon collection cards, noting that among all the packages “60 balls” can be collected, reason that generated a conversation imprint in commentsthey point out are aspects that those customer service workers and promoters within supermarkets have to face.

“Only those of us who work or have worked in customer service will understand 100% boy, end.”Madeline Noriega

“I, who don’t work at Walmart, gives me a jet of courage to see how people are good asses, they throw something away and there they let it go, the “wercos” throw and throw things and they leave them once I heard a lady say that’s why she pays them and No, my people, you have to have more empathy for others.” Ingrid Patricia Almaguer Martinez

