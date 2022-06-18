Vin Diesel has a car collection that exceeds 3.5 million dollars

Vin Diesel’s passion for cars is not limited to the ‘Fast and Furious’ film saga. The actor maintains a large garage at home with a car collection that exceeds 3.5 million dollars.. Toyotas, Dodge, Subarù, BMW and a spectacular Lykan HyperSport are some of the brands that make up the artist’s varied and expensive collection.

Vin Diesel owns a spectacular 2014 Lykan HyperSport. This $3.4 million car was built by the Lebanese manufacturer, W Motors. Only seven units of this car were produced, making it one of the most extravagant and expensive cars. Its lights are framed with jewels (among rubies, diamonds, yellow diamonds, and sapphires) and it contains titanium LED blades set with 420 diamonds. This car uses a holographic display system in its center console with interactive movement functions and gold fabric on the seats.

Also in the actor’s garage we found a 1994 Toyota Supra, which came to market as the 1978 Toyota Celica XX. The 1994 Supra is part of the fourth generation, with reduced weight, and a turbocharged engine variant that could reach 60 miles in just 4.6 seconds.. This car was used by Paul Walker in the first installment of ‘Fast and Furious’. Its price exceeds 120 thousand dollars.



toyota supra

The actor also owns a Dodge Charger SRT-8 that’s like the modern-day Charger Daytona. This model debuted at the 2005 New York International Auto Show and came with a 6.1-liter Hemi V8 engine that produced 425 horsepower. It featured upgraded Brembo brakes and typical Charger interior and exterior updates. This engine was the most powerful V8 Chrysler had ever put into production and was capable of reaching 60 miles per hour in just 4.8 seconds. Its price amounts to 100 thousand dollars.

Another of Vin Diesel’s cars is a Chevrolet Corvette C2 Stingray was a second generation sports car produced between 1963 and 1967. It is a very stylish car. The actor’s model is lighter than a typical Corvette, with its acceleration improved despite unchanged power (between 250 and 300 horsepower as standard).



Dodge Charger

And the car with the greatest sentimental value in the actor’s collection is undoubtedly the 1973 Chevrolet Camaro RS-Z28 “F-Bomb”, which was the car driven by ‘Dominic Toretto’, but was also the actor’s car in life. real and that was used in the film. The second generation Camaro was produced during 1970 and 1981, although cosmetic changes were made in 1974.

At 54, Vin Diesel is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Although before the saga in which he played ‘Dominic Toretto’ he was already earning quite well, the momentum of ‘Fast and Furious’ led him to collect 20 million dollars in advance for the last installment of the saga, according to Forbes. A sum that easily allows him to afford a car collection of more than 3.5 million dollars.