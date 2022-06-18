VIDEO: Ape goes to the hospital to help her baby | News from Mexico

INDIA.- While in Mexico the news of a primate that lost his life during a confrontation between Army forces and alleged criminals, in India an ape did get a happy ending.

The hospital of doctor SM Ahmed had a peculiar visitor this weekwhich has aroused the curiosity of many around the world.

The doctor was visited by a little monkey with her baby. The doctor realized that the little animals they were injured and he assumed they needed his support. The mother had a head injury, while the baby had a leg injury, according to the India Times.

Dr. Admed gave them a tetanus injection and healed the monkeys’ wounds,” the local newspaper reported.

They rested in the clinic until they got better.

After being treated by the doctor, the monkeys were able to rest in the clinic to take care of his wounds and get better.

After the tender video was published, Internet users indicated that the little monkey chose the best place to take care of your baby.

The doctor reported that a few days after the rehabilitation, the little monkeys they left the clinic to have a happy endingalthough not all animals can have it.